“Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever,” Hebrews 13:8.
Since Jesus remains the same through the ages and into the future, it stands to reason that His bride, the church, remains the same forever. We have no right to change anything about the church. The worship described in the New Testament church should be practiced today with no deviation as to how to worship. The doctrine on worship given directly by Christ and the apostles are to stand firm for all time.
Furthermore, we have examples of the New Testament church in their worship practice set in the writings of the Scriptures. We are not to add to or to take from the Word of God. It is a serious thing to change things from the New Testament teachings and examples. We have direct teachings from Jesus and also Paul concerning the observance of the Lord’s Supper each Sunday and then the example of the practice of the early church.
“And upon the first day of the week, when the disciples came together to break bread, Paul preached unto them, ready to depart on the morrow; and continued his speech until midnight,” Acts 20:7.
Here we have the Lord’s Supper mentioned and also that of Paul’s preaching. Also note that it was the first day of the week.
In another passage we note: “Now concerning the collection for the saints, as I have given order to the churches of Galatia, even so do ye. Upon the first day of the week let everyone of you lay by him in store, as God has prospered him, that there be no gatherings when I come,” 1 Corinthians 16:1-2.
Everyone gets this financial responsibility of the members and knows how to practice this and to even over-stress this worship to God and a test of faith. Yes, we praise God and glorify His name even through our contributions. God does not need our money. He created and owns the world. God wants our hearts. If He has our hearts, then we will glorify God through our giving. We also have examples of singing and prayer in the Scriptures as well as doctrine or teaching on these subjects. We should be the same now, 2,000 years later, as then as we worship God.
Not only our worship but also our doctrine should be reinforced by the truth of God’s word. The doctrine of the church is based upon the teaching of the Scriptures. Doctrine has not changed. The Word is written and unchangeable.
“Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away,” Matthew 24:35.
The doctrine of the Bible should be accepted without making additions to it, nor subtractions or substitutions. We must take the Word as is with no corrections as some view it or trying to accommodate modern society and modern times.
“For I testify unto every man that heareth the prophecy of this book, if any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book: And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book,” Revelation 22:18-19.
No matter how popular sin may become, it is still sin and wrong. The majority cannot vote or decide to make a wrong into something righteous, like living together out of wedlock. Cohabitation is wrong no matter how you refer to it. It is fornication and sin. Morality has not changed in the last 2,000 years. Homosexuality is fornication; it is wrong morally. However, we must also love these people and try to teach the gospel message of God’s word.
Jesus died for all the world. A part of Christianity seems to have left the original gospel and are trying to change the gospel to fit the current desires and standards of the people. The gospel message is fixed and for those who seek to change the gospel, then they will answer to God, Galatians 1:6-9.
To properly understand the Scriptures, Old and New testaments, we must learn to first have respect to God our Father and Creator. We are to respect His Word. God means everything written through inspiration. These things are not optional. They are mandatory. A lot of us have problems with submission to God’s will and being humbled to obey the Word of God. A lot of us are rebellious and want things done our way, even if it’s contrary to the will of God.
The single most important command is to love God with all your strength, body, mind, and soul, with all your being and existence. The second most important command is to love others as yourself. We are to love our families, love our neighbors, love the brotherhood, love our enemies, and to love those who persecute and abuse you. Love means in our relationship with God that we are faithful to His teachings, no matter what they are. We humble ourselves into submission to His will and respect His directions through His Word. Love for all these others means that we have their best interest at heart. We are not trying to take advantage of anyone but seek for all others to be well, happy, and prosperous. We are not jealous of these others, but we rejoice with them when they receive blessings of life.
It has always been true that we must remain faithful to God. This is an unchangeable truth.
“Be thou faithful unto death and I will give you a crown of life,” Revelation 2:10c.
How can we expect to receive the favor of God if we are not faithful? Are we serious about our faith? Then we must strive to be faithful to His word. The Bible has given us a pattern for worship to God, and many other things concerning our relationship with God and man. The problem is that we don’t know the Bible, only certain parts of the Bible like “don’t be judging me.” Everyone knows and often misuses that phrase. We must read and understand and have knowledge of God’s word. It is difficult for preachers to preach on everything. I want to encourage you to read the Bible for yourself. It is a book given to us from our Creator.
Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
