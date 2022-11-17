“Now therefore perform the doing of it; that as there was a readiness to will, so there may be a performance also out of that which ye have. For if there be first a willing mind, it is accepted according to that a man hath, and not according to that he hath not. For I mean not that other men be eased, and ye burdened: but by an equality, that now at this time your abundance may be a supply for their want, that their abundance also may be a supply for your want: that there may be equality: as it is written, He that had gathered much had nothing over; and he that had gathered little had no lack.” 2 Corinthians 8:11-15 KJV
Statistical information today indicates a significant increase from previous generations in poor self esteem. Today more than ever, people struggle with depression and self esteem issues and mental health. It seems that in this Information Age, that there’s more misinformation available than there is truth. If that is true, my personal opinion would be that we are better off with less information as long as truth is discovered.
One thing is for sure, there is a raging battle today between evil and good for the minds and souls of people. Sometimes it seems so complex that we can’t see a path to victory.
Today’s passage of scripture takes our focus away from the complexities and gives us truth that is so simple, yet it is powerful enough to realign our steps so that we not only get back on the path to victory, we take others with us.
Let’s read 12-15 again but slower this time … “For if there be first a willing mind, it is accepted according to that a man hath, and not according to that he hath not. For I mean not that other men be eased, and ye burdened: but by an equality, that now at this time your abundance may be a supply for their want, that their abundance also may be a supply for your want: that there may be equality: as it is written, He that had gathered much had nothing over; and he that had gathered little had no lack.”
It’s really not that complex. We know that the apostle Himself had struggles with self esteem and with depression. At one point he even penned words indicating that he really wanted to go on to heaven, but was willing to continue God’s work here for the benefit of others.
The verses today on the surface are saying that we all have something to offer, but no one has it all. In other words, everyone needs something that someone else has to offer. Our value to God and to His kingdom is found in what we have to offer others, whether it be material, physical, emotional or spiritual.
The enemy wins when we get lost in the complexities of life. When we focus on the simple truth found here, the enemy loses while we, the kingdom and God all win!
If that’s not enough to show you that you have great value, then consider this. Jesus left the glories of heaven and took upon Himself the sufferings of being human. He was ridiculed and rejected by His own. He was executed even though He had never committed a sin. The part that reveals your value is found in the simple fact that He had a choice in the matter. He could have turned His back on you and bypassed all of the pain and suffering, but He didn’t. Why? To answer that question, surely, it brings you to the place where you know your true worth!
