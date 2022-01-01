Luke 24
I’ve done it before. Actually, many times, and you probably have too.
Thinking we understand something only to have our eyes opened and find out that we had it all wrong. At times I’ve been so sure of myself and have passionately defended my position when suddenly the light comes on and I realize my foot is larger than my mouth.
Apologetics are on the clearance rack and the only thing with value at the moment is an apology. Don’t you just hate it when that happens?
Well not this time. Today’s chapter is full of people who had it wrong about Jesus. They thought all Hope ended at the tomb. They thought Jesus had been defeated and death had won.
After all ... seeing is believing and they saw Him die. They saw Him being taken down from the cross. It was clear to all that He was just a corpse.
Once wrapped in swaddling clothes and adored by traveling strangers bearing gifts. Now wrapped in grave clothes and buried in a tomb ... they really thought they understood. All hope was lost on that Friday afternoon. Jesus was finished.
Then came Sunday! Lights please! And ... ACTION!
Could it be that you’ve been walking in the darkness about something? Thinking that you have it all figured out? Is it possible that you are just finding the last piece of the puzzle and now everything is finally coming into focus?
We have been traveling this journey together for 24 days now. God has had a divine purpose for you since day one. His purpose has been to bring you here today to the empty tomb.
This is the place where fiction meets reality. This is where hurts meet healing. This is where deception is swallowed up by truth.
This is where the tired and weary traveler finds the cool and refreshing water that can quench the thirst in our soul. This is where religion transcends into relationship ... with a living Savior.
That’s what He wants from you, that’s what He wants for you. Relationship! The baby Jesus, like all newborns, a symbol of new life, they breathe in and out showing all the signs of being alive. We would all defend the position that they have life, that they are living and that we too are living.
But it’s at the dark, empty tomb that the lights can come on, then we can suddenly see ... clearly.
Trust in the resurrected Savior today. They thought it was over, but they learned that day what we’ve learned over the last 24 days.
Even though Jesus was crucified on a cross and placed in a tomb for three days, He was down but He was not out! Neither are you.
Give Him your life today!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.