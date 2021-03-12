There are a number of these remarkable appearances in the Old Testament.
The Bible scholar, John R. Dummelow, identified the Person here with “The Angel of Jehovah” (Exodus 3:2), adding that, “The Angel of Jehovah is not a created angel but Jehovah Himself in the act of self-manifestation.”
A number of theologians substantiate this claim with comments such as, “There can be no doubt that this was God Himself seen as human form.” “This is none other than the Angel of the Lord, the Lord himself (Exodus 23:20-21), the pre-incarnate Christ in visible form.” (Blair)
There is a second reason for ascribing divinity to this Prince of the hosts, and that is seen in His command for Joshua to “take thy shoe from off thy foot,” indicating that the ground was holy where he stood.
It goes without the mentioning that we correctly assert that the words here apply to “both” feet.
“The hosts here are not the hosts of Israel, but the angelic hosts of heaven.” (Keil)
And still, there are some commentators who believe this experience of Joshua as a subjective vision, nothing more or any different from that which may be seen today, “by modern man in his place of worship, or driving in an automobile or riding in an airplane. Usually there are no bystanders, but if so, they recognize only that the central character in the event is having an experience in which they do not share.” (Morton)
The NIV Storyline Bible records that, although the tactic was somewhat odd, the strategy was a simple one: Seven of the priests were to walk ahead of the ark of the covenant, that great symbol of God’s presence; behind the ark, all the people would follow. They would walk around the city walls once each day for six consecutive days. On the seventh day, after walking around the walls seven times, the people were all to let out a huge shout of victory on cue.
And, although Joshua might have been forgiven for questioning God’s tactics, he believed that the God who had made such promises had the power to keep His word, “I have given into thine hand Jericho, and the king thereof, and the mighty men of valour.” (Joshua 6:2)
Like the sign given at the crossing of the Jordan River, this sign indicates God’s presence with his people and the futility of resistance. Those who heard of the destruction of this site would have understood the significance of Israel’s mission and the power of its God. (Cultural Background Study Bible)
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.