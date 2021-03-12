Joshua: Prophet of Conquest Joshua 5:13-15; 6:1-5, 15-16, 20

I. Joshua Meets the Captain of the Lord’s Host (Joshua 5:13-15)There cannot be any doubt about the Divinity of the Prince of the Host of Jehovah who appeared to Joshua in this scene. The very fact of Joshua’s worshipping him, coupled with the acceptance of that worship, proves the Divine nature of this Divine visitor. If this Holy One had been any created being, he would have forbidden Joshua to worship him, as did the angel for the apostle John (Revelation 19:10; 22:9).

There are a number of these remarkable appearances in the Old Testament.

The Bible scholar, John R. Dummelow, identified the Person here with “The Angel of Jehovah” (Exodus 3:2), adding that, “The Angel of Jehovah is not a created angel but Jehovah Himself in the act of self-manifestation.”

A number of theologians substantiate this claim with comments such as, “There can be no doubt that this was God Himself seen as human form.” “This is none other than the Angel of the Lord, the Lord himself (Exodus 23:20-21), the pre-incarnate Christ in visible form.” (Blair)

There is a second reason for ascribing divinity to this Prince of the hosts, and that is seen in His command for Joshua to “take thy shoe from off thy foot,” indicating that the ground was holy where he stood.

It goes without the mentioning that we correctly assert that the words here apply to “both” feet.

“The hosts here are not the hosts of Israel, but the angelic hosts of heaven.” (Keil)

And still, there are some commentators who believe this experience of Joshua as a subjective vision, nothing more or any different from that which may be seen today, “by modern man in his place of worship, or driving in an automobile or riding in an airplane. Usually there are no bystanders, but if so, they recognize only that the central character in the event is having an experience in which they do not share.” (Morton)

II. God’s Plan of Attack (Joshua 6:1-5) The strange battle strategy must have seemed ridiculous to the inhabitants of Jericho, but Israel was to learn from the outset that the campaign for Canaan would be successful only if fought at God’s direction. It was to be a spiritual experience. Victory could come only on the basis of spiritual obedience. Jericho was a strategic Canaanite stronghold. Archaeological excavations reveal that Jericho was the oldest known city in ancient Canaan. Its age and location made it the most prominent city in that region. Its fall would open up the whole center of the land to the invaders. (King James Study Bible)

The NIV Storyline Bible records that, although the tactic was somewhat odd, the strategy was a simple one: Seven of the priests were to walk ahead of the ark of the covenant, that great symbol of God’s presence; behind the ark, all the people would follow. They would walk around the city walls once each day for six consecutive days. On the seventh day, after walking around the walls seven times, the people were all to let out a huge shout of victory on cue.

And, although Joshua might have been forgiven for questioning God’s tactics, he believed that the God who had made such promises had the power to keep His word, “I have given into thine hand Jericho, and the king thereof, and the mighty men of valour.” (Joshua 6:2)

III. The Seventh Day and the Fall of Jericho (Joshua 6:15-16, 20) Joshua demonstrated his confidence in God by ensuring that the people did exactly as God had commanded. As a result, the walls of Jericho did indeed collapse, but in such a way that neither Joshua nor the Israelites could take any real credit for it. This was clearly another act of God, working out His gracious purposes for His people.

Like the sign given at the crossing of the Jordan River, this sign indicates God’s presence with his people and the futility of resistance. Those who heard of the destruction of this site would have understood the significance of Israel’s mission and the power of its God. (Cultural Background Study Bible)

Christ in the Text: And the Lord said unto Joshua, See, I have given into thine hand Jericho, and the king thereof, and the mighty men of valour. — Joshua 6:2

Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.

Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.