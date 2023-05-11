“But the following night the Lord stood by him and said, 'Be of good cheer, Paul; for as you have testified for Me in Jerusalem, so you must also bear witness at Rome,'” Acts 23:11 NKJV.
We’ve all been there. Some of us more recently than others, but we’ve all been there. It’s found on the corner of Destitute Avenue and Helpless Street. There aren’t any street lights there, so it’s always dark. Finally, there’s the smell … it’s the smell of fear. If we focus on the names listed on the street sign, and if we add darkness and the intimidation of fear to the equation, we end up right where the apostle was, abandoned and alone. If we look through the lens of scripture, everything is different. Let’s look at Paul just a moment. He had been mobbed and attacked. Local law enforcement had taken custody of him for his own protection.
“Now when there arose a great dissension, the commander, fearing lest Paul might be pulled to pieces by them, commanded the soldiers to go down and take him by force from among them, and bring him into the barracks,” Acts 23:10 NKJV.
The commander feared that Paul would be torn apart because he was literally all alone. That’s the scenario through the natural lens, but through spiritual eyesight we see that he was alone, but not really. He was abandoned, but not really. Did you catch it in verse 11? Read it again, this time a bit slower.
“But the following night the Lord stood by him and said, 'Be of good cheer, Paul; for as you have testified for Me in Jerusalem, so you must also bear witness at Rome,'” Acts 23:11 NKJV.
It was in the quietness of the night which followed all of the day’s drama that Paul removed the human lens and began to see reality as it is in God’s economy.
“The Lord stood by him.”
The circumstances said, “You’re all alone preacher man.”
The flesh said, “Your colleagues aren’t coming, you’ve been abandoned and you have no one!”
It was in the darkness of the night that Paul’s eyes were opened and he was able to experience the companion who’s ever present. It was in the total quietness that he was able to hear the message that we need to hear today. The message of hope and of confidence.
Hope is found in the “be of good cheer.” Confidence is found in the “That thing I had you do in Jerusalem, I’m going to have you do it in Rome also.”
The message was clear. You are not going to be murdered here; I’m not finished with you yet, so smile, bruh! Be of good cheer, my man! You are called to tell people about when you met me on that road to Damascus, and I am commissioning you now to go do it in Rome!
We all are called to do the same thing, which is tell people about our Damascus Road trip. The day we passed from death unto life. The day we admitted our sinfulness to the Savior and determined within our heart that we were becoming one of his own. The day our name was written down in heaven’s roll book and God became our Father. It was the day that changed our eternal destination. It was the beginning of being never alone and never abandoned.
Yep, we all are called to tell others. We all know that to be true. We admit it wholeheartedly. Next, we must recognize and admit that we, too, are commissioned to go. Probably not to Rome, but wherever it is that you are going, that’s where you are commissioned to go tell. Work? Tell it. School? Tell it. The little league bleachers? Tell it. Everywhere we go, the testimony of the greatest thing that could ever happen in our life should leave a trail for others to follow. A trail that takes them back to a place where stood a cross. A cross with the darling Son of God hanging on it … instead of you. Who is called and commissioned? Jesus, the apostle Paul, and now you and me. The world has never needed Jesus more than it does today. Let us take our faith to the streets and give it away.
