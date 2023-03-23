As we discuss this topic, perhaps there are many who think that this world will go on forever; or at least until the sun burns out some 100 of millions of years from now. Many think that the earth could destroy itself through nuclear bombs. All life could be extinct. So, in religious discussions, there may be considered several options of the end times. However, as we look at the Scriptures and what they teach, we understand that all things created by God on the six days of creation will be destroyed as if they had never existed.
“But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up. Seeing then that all these things shall be dissolved, what manner of persons ought ye to be in all holy conversation and godliness. Looking for and hasting unto the coming of the day of God, wherein the heavens being on fire shall be dissolved, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat. Nevertheless we, according to his promise, look for new heaves and a new earth, wherein dwelleth righteousness,” 2 Peter 3:10-13.
The Word of God describes the end of the earth and all else of God’s creation. It will all be dissolved. Because we as Christians understand all this, then this knowledge motivates us to live godly in holy conversation - this means manner of living. This knowledge should motivate us to live holy lives before one another and before our Lord God Almighty.
With all this being said, I do realize that a nuclear war could be a part of the final destruction of the earth along with whatever the Good Lord may choose to do. There will be absolutely nothing left of this earth, solar system, or universe when God is finished. The day of the Lord represents judgment day. We had better be prepared, watching and waiting faithfully on the return of Jesus. These verses are primarily speaking of the material items of this world, all that exists and has been created will be undone and dissolved as if it never happened. I pray that we all are living Godly lives in preparation of that day. Another verse speaks of the spiritual matters of the soul and facing Jesus unprepared.
“And to you who are troubled rest with us, when the Lord Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his mighty angels, in flaming fire taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ: Who shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord, and from the glory of his power; When he shall come to be glorified in his saints, and to be admired in all them that believe (because of our testimony among you was believed) in that day,” 1 Thessalonians 1:7-10.
Those who refuse to know or to obey the gospel message are doomed. Here we really see the importance of a proper relationship with Christ and the Father, as we understand that the eternal destiny of the soul is at stake. Certainly we don’t want to be a part of those on whom the vengeance of the Lord will come upon them. Paul paints a horrible picture for those who are unprepared to meet their maker.
“It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God,” Hebrews 10:31.
God demands respect, our upmost respect as we come before His presence in prayer, in worship, and in all other ways. God requires respect for His Word. His Word represents Him, the Lord God Almighty.
We have no knowledge of how long this earth will last. No clue as to when is the last day. We cannot predict a year or a day and month. Many have tried to make predictions at the return of our Christ Jesus. There have been many attempts, but all have failed and prophecies were proven false and the person(s) as a logical result have been proven as false teachers. Jesus warned his followers to watch and be prepared in Matthew 25. Here are several examples given to us by our Lord to be faithful with what has been given to us, to watch, to wait in faithfulness, to be prepared.
“For we all must appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done the Lord we persuade men; but we are made manifest before God; and I trust also are made manifest in your consciences,” 2 Corinthians 5:10-11.
In all cases of judgment, we are judged by what we have done; not according to our faith! We will never be judged on account of our faith. Some of us had better get busy. We are made known to our creator. He designed us, created us, and gave us life. He knows our thoughts, our motives, our intentions. God knows all.
It is a blessing to fall asleep in Christ or to die for Christ.
“Be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life,” Revelation 2:10.
“And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them,” Revelation 14:13.
It is truly a real blessing to die in the service of Christ, having been faithful to Him in all things. Jesus is the way, the truth and the life; all men must go through Jesus to have that life with the Father in heaven, John 14:6.
Jesus has gone to prepare a place for His faithful followers and he will come again to receive us to Himself, John 14:1-3.
We are striving to follow the simple message of the truth of God’s Word. The Scriptures are the Word of life. Please come join us as we study God’s word with an open discussion. Questions are welcome.
Please come worship with us.
