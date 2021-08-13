“While Peter was still speaking these words, the Holy Spirit fell upon all those who heard the word. And those of the circumcision who believed were astonished, as many as came with Peter, because the gift of the Holy Spirit had been poured out on the Gentiles also. For they heard them speak with tongues and magnify God. Then Peter answered, ‘Can anyone forbid water, that these should not be baptized who have received the Holy Spirit just as we have?’ And he commanded them to be baptized in the name of the Lord. Then they asked him to stay a few days.” – Acts 10:44-48 NKJV
For some, it doesn’t happen often. For others it may seem like a regular occurrence.
It’s not affected so much by intention or how extroverted you are. What it really boils down to is “connection.” Was there a connection?
The connection made between Peter and the people was a fascinating detail and one that finds relevancy in the ministry of the local church today.
Just as in Jerusalem, the message that Jesus is “Lord of all” (verse 36) was heard by the Gentiles in Caesarea at the house of Cornelius. That’s when the connection took place.
The product of the connection is always the same: “they asked him to stay a few days.” (verse 48b)
Do you know how to tell if you are making a connection with others? Do you know how to gauge the level that your church is connecting with your community?
How well we perform as the hands and feet of Jesus can usually be determined by the type of reception we receive from those we minister to. I say “usually” because there are those times when truth, wrapped in grace, is still rejected.
But not by all. Sometimes hearts are open and receptive to the Truth and the Holy Spirit saturates the place with the presence of God, and that is a supernatural event that we never want to end. It’s an experience that we want to repeat again and again.
As a simple minded country boy I’ve said many times, “When you drink the water from that well, no other water will satisfy you!” You will want to linger just a little longer. You will want to refresh yourself often with this water.
Within your own fellowship, do people disperse quickly after the benediction or do they linger in each other’s presence? When you or your congregation encounter others, is there a desire to linger? I hope so.
Would you pray with me today that as we encounter others on life’s journey, that we would be able to effectively exhibit the loving and living Truth that Jesus is Lord of all? Let’s also pray that when we’ve done all that we can to share Christ, that we will know that others have made a connection.
They may even say, “Why not stay awhile?”
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
