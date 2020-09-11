Only God could have given the proper interpretation of this remarkable dream. Here, as in the case of the dreams of the butler and the baker, the revelation of what the numbers meant was the key to it. The sevens were not daughters, or provinces, as the wise men believed, but they were years. Also, the application of the dream was not to Pharaoh but to Egypt. Now that would prove to be most important!
“The dream is one ...” (verse 25) — This repeated statement not only provided the clue to Joseph’s interpretation here, but it also has a much wider application in understanding the seven very similar sections of the Book of Revelation, the seven judgment scenes there, not being seven judgments at all, but seven presentations of the one and only final judgment.
“What God is about to do he hath showed unto Pharaoh ...” (verse 28) — Joseph’s thinking was always theocentric, and here he stressed the mercy of God in giving Pharaoh such an important alert and warning.
“Will shortly come to pass ...” (verse 32) — Here also is a most significant revelation. This statement definitely did not pertain to any notion that 14 years of history would pass very quickly, but that the beginning of this series of events prophesied would be immediately. In the Book of Revelation also, the same principle holds true. Revelation speaks of many, many things which shall “shortly come to pass,” not meaning in any sense that all of the events there foretold would take place within a few years, or even in a few centuries, but that the entire cosmic panorama of God’s winding up and finishing the probation of Adam’s race would begin at once. (Coffman)
Regarding this passage, The Critical, Practical, and Explanatory Commentary on the Old and New Testaments commented that the explanation given, when the key to the dreams was supplied, appears to have been satisfactory to the king and his courtiers; and we may suppose that much and anxious conversation arose, in the course of which Joseph might have been asked whether he had anything further to say. No doubt the providence of God provided the opportunity of his suggesting what was necessary.
Joseph gave good advice to Pharaoh. Fair warning should always be followed by good counsel. God has in his word told us of a day of trial before us, when we shall need all the grace we can have. Now, therefore, provide accordingly. Pharaoh gave Joseph an honorable testimony. He is a man in whom the spirit of God is; and such men ought to be valued. Pharaoh puts upon Joseph marks of honour. He gave him such a name as spoke the value he had for him, Zaphnath-paaneah — a revealer of secrets. This preferment of Joseph encourages all to trust in God. Some translate Joseph’s new name, the savior of the world. The brightest glories, even of the upper world, are put upon Christ, the highest trust lodged in his hand, and all power given him, both in heaven and earth. (Matthew Henry)
“Two sons” (verse 50) — Ephraim signifies fruitfulness, and Manasseh, forgetfulness. In the names Joseph gave his sons, he owned the divine providence given his surprising but fortunate turn of events. He was made to forget his misery, but could he be so unnatural as to forget all his father’s house? And he was made fruitful in the land of his affliction. It had been the land of his affliction, and, in some sense, it was still so, for his distance from his father was still his affliction. (Benson Commentary)
“For God, said” (verse 51) — Friend, when we have God’s word on anything, you and I can “bank on it!” It was obvious that God had fulfilled the dream he had long years ago imparted to Joseph. The Bible scholars Keil and Delitzsch would have us to know that Joseph was 30 years old when he stood before Pharaoh and went out from him and passed through all the land of Egypt. Thusly, when he took possession of his office; consequently, he had been in Egypt for 13 years as a slave, and at least three years in prison. It took some years for Joseph and members of his family to realize the assurance well stated by the hymnist:
“Standing on the promises that cannot fail,
When the howling storms of doubt and fear assail,
By the living Word of God I shall prevail,
Standing on the promises of God.”
{strong}Central Text: And Pharaoh said unto Joseph, Forasmuch as God hath shewed thee all this, there is none so discreet and wise as thou art: Thou shalt be over my house, and according unto thy word shall all my people be ruled: only in the throne will I be greater than thou. — Genesis 41:39-40
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
