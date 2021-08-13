A year after God brought Moses and the children of Israel out of Egypt, they celebrated their second Passover holiday at Mt. Sinai; the same place in which God had originally appeared to Moses in the burning bush.
Now, during this time as they camped at Sinai, God not only gave to the people His holy law, but He also gave patterns and instructions for the building of the Tabernacle (a place of meeting for Him and Moses and so that His presence may dwell among them as He promised in His covenant). Further patterns and instructions He gave also concerned the order and work of the priests, the sacrifices and much more.
Truly, the latter part of the book of Exodus and then Leviticus and the opening chapters of Numbers contain all these commandments and instructions. Finally, we come to Numbers, chapter 9, and we find some of the final instructions that the Lord had given as they prepare to move on from Sinai and trek towards the Promised Land.
It says in Numbers, chapter 9 (verses 15-23), that God led the Israelites. His presence appeared among them, above the tabernacle in the center of their camp, as a cloud by day and as fire by night. As long as the cloud remained among them, they continued to stay and camp right where they were at. However, if the cloud or fire was taken up and began to move, then the entire nation would arise, pack up and follow until He stopped and abode again.
Now, saints, I submit to you that just as God led and guided Israel in the wilderness, we also must allow Him to lead and guide us also in this wild pilgrimage that we tread. Israel was on their way to the Promised Land. And the Promised Land in the Old Testament is a foreshadowing of the greater blessing to come — the one which we all wait for today called Heaven. Israel also had a lot of wilderness to go through and the only way they were going to get to their destination was by God. Likewise, saints, we too have a wilderness to go through in life as we journey to our final destination. Therefore, the only way we will get there is if we allow God to guide us!
We won’t get to Heaven any way other than God’s way. And just what is God’s way?
Jesus Christ came and said, “Ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions, if it were not so I would have told you” (John 14:1-2a).
And further, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” (John 14:6)
Saints, to get to Heaven, we must have God, and to have God, we must have Jesus Christ. Blessed is He who abides in the doctrine of Christ for He has both the Father and the Son (2 John 1:9)! Jesus said that He was the door, and the sheep enter by the door. If any man tries to climb up some other way, he’s nothing but a thief and a robber! (John 10).
God, at sundry times and in divers manners, spoke in time past unto the fathers by the prophets and before that unto Moses as a mediator and guided the people by the cloud of His presence, but in these last days He has spoken to us by His Son, whom he hath appointed heir of all things, by whom also he made the worlds. (Hebrews 1).
Please consider this today: It is imperative that Christ guides and we do not try to trek out the path our way. This means we must be totally yielded to Christ and submitted to Him. We must be under His Lordship.
I remember hearing a preacher put it plainly like this once upon a time: “We’ve got to get out of the driver’s seat of the car, give the keys over to Jesus and say, ‘Lord, fill it up with whatever you want, take me wherever you want, by whatever route you want’ and then we need to get in the trunk.”
See, if we don’t get in the trunk, then we’ll be in the passenger’s seat or the back seat and we’ll try to butt in or make suggestions or give our opinion or whatever. However, if we’re in the trunk, then we can’t do that. It can’t be our way; it must be His way!
In the wilderness as Israel was trying to get to the Promised Land, it would have never worked if they tried to go on, even a little way, without God. We kind of see that happen in the scripture. Bring to remembrance how that God told Moses to select 12 men to go and spy out the land to which He was giving them. How when they went up to Canaan land and saw giants there, 10 of the men came back with a terrorized report that God was not able to bring them up into the land because they were like grasshoppers in the sight of the giants and all the hearts of the people melted.
God knew the route He wanted to take, and He knew the plan for eradicating the Canaanites and even the giants there, too. God had a plan! But now, all the nation of Israel, save Moses, Caleb and Joshua, decided that God’s way maybe wasn’t the best. How foolish that was because then that generation was not able to enter in because of unbelief and they were forced to wander in the wilder for 40 years!
Saints, we also can fall into the same trap if we aren’t carful! We may get a glimpse of the path that’s ahead from time to time and it may look scary. It may seem that the water we pass through would overtake us or the fire nearby might kindle upon us, but rest assured, if God leads us to it, He will also lead us through it!
The Lord is our shepherd. Sometimes He makes us to lie down in green pastures and sometimes He leads us beside the still waters. He restores our souls. He leads us in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. And YES, though we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, we will fear no evil. Why? Because He is with us; His rod and His staff they comfort us. He prepares a table before us in the presence of our enemies. He anoints our heads with oil; our cup runs over. And surely, goodness and mercy shall follow us all the days of our lives; and we will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. (Psalm 23).
Now, beloved, we understand that today we don’t have the cloud or the fire of His presence physically manifested before us to lead us in that way. We actually have something better. We have His word — written down and preserved for us. We also have that same spirit that was with Israel in cloud and fire form actually in us. His Holy Spirit, the spirit of Christ, dwells within the born-again believer and that is so much more intimate than what Israel had! The Lord is in us. We are His New Covenant people, and He is our God!
As we yield ourselves over to Christ daily, we have need to pray and ask the Lord: “Lord, teach me your ways, give me wisdom, make me to know your will and help me to do it,” “Lead me and guide me daily.”
Then we need to open His word and see what “Thus saith the Lord.”
For His word is a lamp to our feet and a light to our path (Psalm 119:105). He will show us the way to go in every situation no matter the circumstance or the need.
I am directing you to not lean on your own understanding as we go through this life, but in all your ways, acknowledge Him (Proverbs 3:6). In your life, as God directs … GO … or … STAY. If God moves, you move. If He stays, then you stay. The Bible says that the Israelites would do just that; if the cloud abode in one place for only a night, they stayed in that place only for a night. If He stayed many days, they didn’t get antsy and march on, but they stayed many days. If the Lord led them for days, months or years, they kept going until He stopped. So, beloved, keep going or stay planted. Whatever type of season you may be in, in your individual lives and circumstances, trust God and let Him lead you only!
Wait upon the Lord and He shall renew your strength; He shall make you to mount up with wings as eagles; to run, and not be weary; and to walk, and not faint. (Isaiah 40:31).
The final verse of Numbers 9 says: “At the commandment of the Lord they rested in the tents, and at the commandment of the Lord they journeyed: they kept the charge of the Lord, at the commandment of the Lord by the hand of Moses.”
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
