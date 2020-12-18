Who are you trusting this Christmas season? Are you trusting in God? Or are you trusting in (insert alternative here)?
If you are going to trust in God, you will find yourself going against conventional wisdom, science, and possibly your own experience. You don’t have to take my word for it; there are numerous examples in the Bible. And many of them relevant to the season.
Consider Mary, the mother of Jesus. She found out she was going to be impregnated by God Himself and give birth to the Savior of the world.
“And the angel said unto her, Fear not, Mary: for thou hast found favour with God. And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus” (Luke 1:13,14).
Science has never recorded a case of asexual reproduction among humans. Until such time as cloning was discussed, no one thought it possible. Conventional wisdom tells us a young girl doesn’t get pregnant out of wedlock unless promiscuity is involved. Mary had to realize that trusting in the Lord would cause tongues to wag and possibly get her excommunicated from her own family and community.
I imagine there were times where she had to endure public shaming and humiliation. Think about it: What would you say if someone told you their pregnancy was of the Lord?
Yet she trusted the Lord anyway.
Consider Joseph, Mary’s fiancé: He found out his soon-to-be wife was already pregnant. She claimed “the Lord” did it. He didn’t believe her and was going to call off the wedding until an angel appeared to him.
“Behold, the angel of the Lord appeared unto him in a dream, saying, Joseph, thou son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife: for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Ghost. And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus: for he shall save his people from their sins” (Matthew 1:20, 21).
Joseph had to deal with the same thoughts and doubts as his espoused, Mary. No one had ever heard of God impregnating a girl before. Surely, people would talk and point fingers.
Yet he trusted the Lord anyway.
Perhaps they were both familiar with the writings of the prophet: “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel” (Isaiah 7:14).
But knowing the scriptures and walking in the faith to see them come to pass is a different story.
Yet they trusted the Lord anyway.
Consider the young child Jesus. I suspect He grew up hearing His mother telling the story of His birth; saying He was born to be the Savior of the world. (Imagine being one of Jesus’ younger brothers hearing this story. You could never live up to the expectations placed on Jesus.)
Consider the young man Jesus: Eventually He came to the realization that He would have to die on a cross, the most gruesome death ever recorded, for the sins of mankind. You know Jesus didn’t want to do it; the Bible tells us as much.
“And he went a little further, and fell on his face, and prayed, saying, O my Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me: nevertheless not as I will, but as thou wilt” (Matthew 26:39).
Yet He trusted the Lord anyway.
“But Jesus was the Son of God!” some will argue.
Yes, but He was also the Son of Man, capable of enjoying all the senses of any other man and all the pain, as well, both emotional and physical. He had to deal with doubts and temptations, just like anyone else.
The writer of Hebrews explained, “For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin” (Hebrews 4:15).
Jesus walked this earth wearing mortality, dealing with mortal temptations, enjoying and experiencing physical pleasures and pain, knowing He came to die.
Yet He trusted the Lord anyway.
In whom are you trusting this Christmas? Are you trusting in the Lord and His promises? Or are you trusting in something else?
Allow me to give you a warning: If you are going to believe God’s Word and trust in Him, you will be persecuted. And surprisingly, most of the persecution will come from religious folks.
Psalm 91:10 provides a promise for those that trust in the Lord, “there shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.”
I believe the Lord, so I don’t fear any sickness, disease, plague, or pandemic. It can’t come near me.
Mark records Jesus great commission, where He instructs the believers to, “… lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover” (Mark 16:18b).
I believe the Lord. When I lay hands on the sick, they recover. How can my hands (or breath) transmit a disease if they are going to bring healing?
(Cue the mask vigilantes.) And there’s the rub.
So many have feared a virus and trusted in either science or government, that they have forgotten (if they ever knew), “No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper…” (Isaiah 54:17).
Our Heavenly Father is completely capable of protecting us from the flu, cancer, COVID-19, or any other disease that raises its evil head against us. Yet so many, even those that call themselves Christians, are looking to the government or science for their salvation.
I have decided to believe the Bible: “What time I am afraid, I will trust in thee” (Psalm 56:3).
Please don’t send me angry emails. I have masks and I wear them when I absolutely must (i.e., at work). As someone who has managed an OSHA-based Respiratory Protection Program for a Department of Energy contractor, I understand the protection factor of respirators. Consequently, I know what to believe. And I hope it’s said of me one day …
Yet he trusted the Lord anyway.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
