Called as the Intercessor John 17:14-24
I. Called Upon to Engage a World Opposed to God (John 17:14-16)
May it be duly noted that Christ does not pray that his Father would take up his saints out of a sinful and troublesome world into heaven, because he knew that they were to be of use to him for a time in the world; but he prays that the Lord would keep them from the evil one, and by his example, Jesus has directed us as to how we ought to pray; not for death, nor absolutely for a deliverance from the evils and miseries of this life; but that we may be delivered from those temptations to sin, to which a multitude of sharp trials and afflictions will expose even the best of men. (Matthew Poole’s English Annotations)
Knowing that the world had hated him for his stance of living holy unto God and often quite differently from worldly standards, Christ here admonishes his disciples to prepare for the hatred that would be directed towards them because of him.
II. Sanctified for Service by God’s Truth (John 17:17-19) “Sanctify them” (verse 17) — In the three ensuing verses, Jesus represents their consecration to their mission. God must sanctify them as Christ sanctifies himself. To sanctify is to set apart to some special divine use; and this may or may not require an inner purification of the being set apart. If an unholy being, as man, be set apart to a pure use, he must be rendered internally as pure as the use to which he is appropriated. Of an indifferent thing, neither intrinsically holy or unholy, as a vessel for the sanctuary service, there can be no purification but a physical one with an emblematical meaning. Where a holy being, as Christ, is set apart for a holy work, as for the work of redemption, no inward purification is possible for he is already perfectly pure. It is a consecration of the holy to the holy. The use to which man is divinely consecrated is eternal service in the sanctuary of heaven; but to attain this use, his entire purification must be perfect. If he fails in this, his failure is total. (Wheldon)
III. Jesus’ Prayer for the Unity of All Believers (John 17:20-22)
The subject matter of the prayer is that they may be kept in God’s name and sanctified in God’s truth; and if this be so, their unity with the Son and the Father follows (1 John 1:3).
But here it is not merely “with,” but in the Son and the Father because the Spirit proceeds from the Father and the Son, and “He that is joined to the Lord, is one Spirit” (see John 17:11). This unity has its true and only ground in faith in Christ through the Word of God as delivered by the Apostles and is therefore not mere outward uniformity, nor can such uniformity produce it. At the same time, its effects are to be real and visible, such that the world may see them. (Alford)
IV. Christ’s Prayer for Our Purposeful End (John 17:23-24) Although verses 20-26 form a clearly-defined separate section of John 17, yet are they so closely connected with the previous sections that the perfect unity of the whole is apparent. That which is distinctive about these closing verses is the glorification of Christ’s people. The Lord looks forward to the blessed consummation, while tracing the several steps or stages which lead up to it. Just as it was with the Head Himself, so is it with His members: In His own case, His impending sufferings merged into His glorification (John 17:1, 4), so after speaking of the afflictions which His people would suffer while in the world (John 17:14-19), He turns now to their glorification (John 17:22, 24). Thus, did He fill out His “I am glorified in them” (John 17:10) — nothing more being said of them entering the kingdom of God through much tribulation.
The position which John 17:20-26 occupy in this Prayer is the key to their interpretation. They are found at the end of it. This of itself is sufficient to indicate the scope of its contents. In the previous sections, the Lord Jesus had prayed for His people according to their needs while they were here in the world. But now He looks forward to the time when they shall no more be in the world; when, instead, they shall be where He now is. Therefore, our Lord prays that they (we) may be unified, glorified, and satisfied. (Pink’s Commentary on John)
Christ in the Text: Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through their word. — John 17:20
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
