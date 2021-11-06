Perhaps there is no other topic in the bible that has an abundance of scripture references as prayer does. From the Old Testament throughout the New Testament, prayer is covered in almost every book of the written word. Today, we will mention only a few verses of the many which we could turn to in search for the purpose of prayer, the power of prayer, and the wisdom of prayer. We will start off with wisdom.
“If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not, and it shall be given him. But let him as in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. For let not that man think that he shall receive anything of the Lord,” (KJV) James 1:5-7.
Now, how meaningful is this verse to you? Let’s break it down into simple parts in order to understand the importance of prayer and our wisdom. We are not praying for an “IQ” level of intelligence or knowing a lot of facts, but the ability of how to use these facts or knowledge with understanding and purpose. The accumulation of facts takes study and time, perhaps even memorization. A lot of people know stuff but have a difficult time putting it to use. Wisdom works with what we know as facts to help us understand and make decisions that are appropriate. First of all, it is simple for the Christian to ask God for wisdom through prayer. Have you ever asked God for wisdom? We ask for everything else. We ask God to heal us or maybe to solve our problems for us when perhaps we need wisdom to understand how to deal with our problems and to make the best decisions which will benefit. This verse continues to say that God will give wisdom to those who ask liberally or generously and will not upbraid, or smack your hand for desiring to have wisdom. God wants to bless you with wisdom. Just ask for it and He will graciously give it to you without correction.
Another thing about prayer is that we must have faith in our prayers that they will be heard and answered. If you ask with a lack of faith or trust in God to answer prayer, then you deserve nothing. You will receive nothing of God.
This should make us all say or think, “God help me in my unbelief.”
If we fail to have faith in God to answer our prayers, then we are weak as Christians and our faith can be easily compromised. We all want the faith of David to face Goliath, or of Daniel to be cast into the lion’s den, or perhaps of Hannah who was barren, then she prayed for a son whom she would devote to the work of God in the temple. Samuel was born to this woman and after he was weaned, she took her son to the temple to be raised by Eli the high priest. God blessed Hannah with several other children.
“And this is the confidence that we have in Him that, if we ask anything according to His will, He heareth us: And if we know that He hears us, whatsoever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we desired of Him,” (KJV) I John 5:14-15.
From this verse, we notice that the children of God can have complete confidence in God that He does hear our prayers. Anything we ask He hears our prayer. Anything! — most of us, myself included, think too small. Perhaps God is challenging our faith in prayer and also in Him. It is easy to pray for things small and in generalities without getting too specific and see these prayers answered. But to pray BIG requires a lot of faith. God assures us here that He will definitely hear our prayers and if our prayers are in accordance to His will, then He most definitely give us our petitions.
“Ye lust, and have not: ye kill, and desire to have, and cannot obtain: ye fight and war, yet ye have not, because ye ask not. Ye ask, and receive not, because ye ask amiss, that ye may consume it upon your own lusts,” (KJV) James 4:2-3.
We usually try every way we can to acquire things before we ask God in prayer. And then when we do ask for things, it is for selfish reasons and not to the glory of God. We can’t play mind games with God. He knows why we ask for things. For example, I may ask for a new car. My vehicle is used up.
I may say to others, “Look at what I can do to the glory of God if He gives me, somehow, a new vehicle.”
I may be able to fool you, but not God. God will know that I may be asking out of selfish reasons. I may be full of pride and not want to be seen in my old worn-out vehicle. So it is really a pride thing. I am ashamed of my old vehicle even though it is dependable, safe and comfortable. Do you think God should give me (or make it happen) that I should receive a newer automobile?
“And lest I be exalted above measure through the abundance of revelations, there was given to me a thorn in the flesh, the messenger of Satan to buffet me, lest I should be exalted above measure. For this thing I besought the Lord thrice, that it might depart from me. And he said unto me: ‘My grace is sufficient for thee: for My strength is made perfect in weakness.’ Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me,” (KJV) II Corinthians 12:7-9.
The Apostle Paul prayed three times for personal removal of this physical problem he had. He could heal others but was not allowed to heal himself. The infirmities of Paul worked out to the glory of God. When you have God giving you the strength and courage to endure, then you are a powerful warrior serving in this world as a testimony to the power of God working in you. Whether you live or die, do it to the glory of God.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
