Steven, a humble servant of the Most High, to the saints dwelling at Athens. Grace and Peace from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
Brothers and sisters, I thank my God and savior Jesus Christ, who called me into His blessed service and made me a partaker of His grace, who also poured Himself out like a drink offering for your sakes, that you also may inherit everlasting life through His death upon the cross. Blessed be His name forever!
Saints, I rejoice in the knowledge that Jesus is not only the Christ, but also King of kings and Lord of lords. Yet, some of you grieve and bear great sorrow mixed with fear because of this present world.
However, I declare to you, beloved, that you ought rather to rejoice and give thanks. I know that rumors of beastly marks and persecution continually reside among you, but to what end?
Indeed saints, our Lord has not given to us spirits of fear, but rather He has given us His own spirit to dwell within so that we might be strengthened with authority and to live in love and obedience. There is no fear in love and has not our God loved us perfectly, lacking nothing?
The scriptures declare: “We know how much God loves us, and we have put our trust in his love. God is love, and all who live in love live in God, and God lives in them. And as we live in God, our love grows more perfect. So we will not be afraid on the day of judgment, but we can face him with confidence because we live like Jesus here in this world. Such love has no fear, because perfect love expels all fear. If we are afraid, it is for fear of punishment, and this shows that we have not fully experienced his perfect love.” (1 John 4:16-18 NLT).
If, by the blood of Jesus Christ, we have no fear of God’s wrath on Judgement Day, then of whose wrath then are you afraid? The devil’s? He is defeated already and has no authority or claim over you. Jesus bound Him and the only power he had (the grave) by His death and resurrection!
Our Lord Jesus Christ rules now from Heaven and every hold-out rebel is being crushed under His feet.
When our Lord ascended to Heaven, then was the prophet Daniel’s words fulfilled: “I was watching in the night visions, And behold, One like the Son of Man, Coming with the clouds of heaven! He came to the Ancient of Days, And they brought Him near before Him. Then to Him was given dominion and glory and a kingdom, That all peoples, nations, and languages should serve Him. His dominion is an everlasting dominion, Which shall not pass away, And His kingdom the one Which shall not be destroyed.” (Daniel 7:13-14 NKJV).
The Apostles watched as our Lord ascended up and was received out of their sight by a cloud (Acts 1) and He sat at the right hand of God (Mark 16). Saints, this does not denote a physical location, but rather it symbolizes authority and great power. Our Lord even exclaimed that He had “all power in heaven and Earth” after His resurrection.
The Psalmist, too, prophesied of such: “The Lord said to my Lord, ‘Sit at My right hand, Till I make Your enemies Your footstool.’ The Lord shall send the rod of Your strength out of Zion. Rule in the midst of Your enemies!”
Even though there are rebels and enemies who are hold outs, even so our Lord is ruling and reigning and His kingdom shall there be no end. Every enemy and resistance are being put under His feet … now! The last enemy to be put under His feet and destroyed is death. This will occur upon His second coming and in a royal procession, we shall be united with our king. All His loyal subjects shall burst forth from every grave and those who remain and are alive shall be changed immortal. Death will be utterly cast down and judged once and for all! Therefore, we see that we have victory already and nothing to be scared of.
Do not be fearful, beloved. Use wisdom in all things. Cast off conspiracies and rumors. Cling to that which is true and test all things. The Lord give you grace and understanding in all things. May the grace our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all and to God, alone who is wise, be glory through Jesus Christ forever. Amen.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
