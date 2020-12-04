Personal Acknowledgement: Thank you everyone for your condolences extended to my family during the passing away to eternal glory of my dear mother — my first Sunday School teacher.
Hello Friend and welcome to the Winter Quarter 2020-21 for the International Sunday School Lesson series! Our theme for the next three months is “The Call of God in the New Testament.” You are correct if you are thinking that there were calls of God in the Old Testament. But these lessons are focused on New Testament personalities.
Unit 1 and “The Beginning of a Call” centers on Jesus, the Magi and John the Baptist. Unit 2 entitled, “Jesus and Calls in His Ministry,” contains four lessons that highlight our Savior’s ministry and proclamation of the gospel. Lastly, “The Call of Women” in Unit 3 highlight prominent roles of females such as Mary Magdalene, Priscilla, Lydia, and the nameless “woman at the well.” Be inspired!
“First, they were many: one succeeded another: they lived in different periods. Second, they gave out God’s revelation in “divers manners” -similitudes, visions, symbols. Each prophet had his peculiar gift and character. Their stature and capacity varied. Third, they were sinful men (Isaiah 6:5, Daniel 10:8). Fourth, they did not possess the Spirit constantly. The “Word” came to them, but they did not possess the Word! Fifth, they did not understand the heights and depths of their own message (1 Peter 1:10). Sixth, still less did they comprehend the whole of God’s revelation in Old Testament times.
Seventh, like John the Baptist, they had to testify “I am not the Light, I am only sent to bear witness of the Light.”
Though the revelation which God gave the prophets is equally inspired and authoritative, yet that through His Son possesses a greater dignity and value, for He has revealed all the secrets of the Father’s heart, the fullness of His counsel, and the riches of His grace.
“In these last days” (verse 2) — This expression is not to be taken absolutely, but is a contrast from “in time past.” The ministry of Christ marked “the last days.” That which the Holy Spirit was pressing upon the Hebrews was the finality of the Gospel revelation. Through the “prophets,” God had given predictions and foreshadowings; in the Song of Solomon, the fulfillment and substance. The “fullness of time” had come when God sent forth His Son (Galatians 4:4). In conclusion, note how Christ divides history: everything before pointed toward Him, everything since points back to Him; He is the Center of all God’s counsels.
God became the Father of Christ in the miraculous act of generation which took place prior to the Virgin Birth (Luke 1:35). The first quotation is from Psalm 2:7; the second is from 2 Samuel 7:14. Jesus’ Sonship is proven by his raising from death! (Romans 1:4; also Acts 13:32-33). In fact, the birth of Christ would be no more “greater than the angels” than the creation of Adam, were it not for the Resurrection! The whole fact of the Messiahship stands or falls with the Resurrection (as Paul shows in 1 Corinthians 15:12-20).
One method of doing this was to divide the tables of genealogy into portions of equal length, to be committed to memory. This greatly facilitated the remembrance of the names. A man who wished to commit to memory the names of a regiment of soldiers would naturally divide it into companies and platoons, and this would greatly facilitate his work. This was doubtless the reason in the case before us. And, though it is not strictly accurate, yet it was the Jewish way of keeping their records and answered their purpose.
There were three leading persons and events that nearly or quite divided their history into equal portions: Abraham, David, and the Babylonian captivity. From one to the other was about 14 generations, and by omitting a few names, it was sufficiently accurate to be made a general guide or directory in recalling the principal events in their history.
In counting these divisions, however, it will be seen that there is some difficulty in making out the number 14 in each division. This may be explained in the following manner: In the first division, Abraham is the first and David the last, making 14 altogether. In the second series, David would naturally be placed first, and the 14 was completed in Josiah, about the time of the captivity, as sufficiently near for the purpose of convenient computation (2 Chronicles 35). In the third division, Josiah would naturally be placed first, and the number was completed in Joseph; so that David and Josiah would be reckoned twice.
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.