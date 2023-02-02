Today we will have a discussion on the Lord’s Supper. There are several passages of scripture for our consideration. Matthew 26:26-28, Mark 14:22-25, Luke 22:17-20, Acts 20:7, and I Corinthians 11:17-34. I hope that you read and study each passage before continuing.
We will begin in Matthew’s account. Jesus on the night of His betrayal and arrest instituted the Lord’s Supper. Jesus and His disciples were observing the Passover meal when Jesus takes two items from the Passover to represent His death. The unleavened bread was to represent the body of Jesus and the fruit of the vine as His blood as He hung on the cross bleeding for each of us. He gave His life for us. Jesus represents the substitution for all men past, present and future, that we may have hope and everlasting life through Him.
The Passover meal was a reminder of the times in Egypt during the days of Moses and the 10 plagues upon the Egyptian nation. The tenth plague was the death of all the first born of men and of beast. The plagues were for the purpose of the freedom of Israel from the Egyptian bondage. The nation had already experienced nine horrible plagues and Pharoah refused to let the people go as instructed by the Lord. Pharoah had attempted to compromise with Moses and let part of the people go, or they could go and leave their possessions behind, or children behind. God would not compromise. The plagues kept coming. This tenth plague was the greatest of them all. It affected the house of Pharoah from the greatest to the least of them. The first born male of all men and beast were to die that very night.
Israel had been protected or exempted from most of the plagues. God also made provision from this tenth plague for their protection. God gave instructions that a lamb would be slaughtered for each household and the blood of the lamb would be smeared above the entrance of the doors on the door facings above and on the side of the door. When the angel of death came along, he would see the blood and passover that house. The lamb took the place of the first born male in the house that he would not die.
There are other instructions given also on what’s for supper and all are to remain inside the house for the night. This part of history is found in the book of Exodus. The lamb represents God’s deliverance for His people. Jesus is referred to as the lamb of God by John the Baptist. Jesus is represented as the Lamb through prophecy in the Old Testament. Jesus is referred to as the Lamb of God in the book of Revelation. So Jesus represents our Passover, but in a much greater way than that under the Law of Moses. Israel was to observe the Passover once a year. The question comes up: How often are we to observe the Lord’s Supper?
In Matthew’s account, we read the statement of Jesus that, His blood is shed for the remission of sin. So that man may be forgiven by God and be able to be justified before God. Now we surely understand that all men are not forgiven. There are conditions to this. Man must choose to accept and to follow Jesus in all of His instructions and teachings. Jesus also states that He will observe it again in His Father’s kingdom. The Church is the Kingdom, so I suggest that we commune with Christ in His kingdom as we observe the Lord’s Supper.
Luke 22:14-20 states, “This cup is the new testament in my blood, which is shed for you.”
This indicates the end of the Old Testament. God has now established a New Covenant.
“And upon the first day of the week, when the disciples came together to break bread, Paul preached unto them, ready to depart on the morrow; and continued his speech until midnight.” Acts 20:7.
We now understand that it was a common practice for the disciples of Christ to come together on the first day of the week.
Putting this together with 1 Corinthians 16:1-2, “Now concerning the collection for the saints, as I have given order to the churches in Galatia, even so do ye. Upon the first day of the week let every one of you lay by him in store, as God has prospered him, that there be no gatherings when I come.”
So with this new system of worship, the day of religious worship was changed from the Sabbath day or Saturday to the first day of the week. We have a totally different system of worship through Christianity. The old law has passed away. As for the breaking of bread, I realize that this is the same terminology used in that of eating a common meal.
“Evidently to celebrate the Lord’s Supper … So the Syriac understands it, by translating it, ‘to break the eucharist;’ that is the eucharistic bread. It is probable that the apostles and early Christians celebrated the Lord’s Supper on every Lord’s day.” (Barnes’ Notes, Albert Barnes, p. 288).
We are not having space to get into 1 Corinthians 11, but hopefully you will also study this passage.
My Question is: How can you worship God and Christ and neglect an item of worship? How can we be a Christ centered church and neglect doing this in remembrance of Him? If we do this, we can also neglect singing about Christ. Do these songs or sermons become less meaningful because we do them each week? We all understand the five items of worship: Prayer, singing, contribution, preaching or instruction, and the Lord’s Supper. There seems to be little doubt about these other four worship items. We would not dare consider leaving off the contribution, would we? Nor the singing, but perhaps we do consider giving up the preaching for the opportunity of more entertainment from the band or chorus.
We must take all of our worship seriously. I am not saying that we cannot have fun, even enjoy our worship for the most part. I am concerned that religion has become about entertainment and for profit. Please worship God in spirit and in truth, meaning with the proper attitude and according to the instruction of the Lord God Almighty, as He desires. May you experience a great worship service always.
Please come worship with us.
