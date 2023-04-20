“In whom also ye are circumcised with the circumcision made without hands, in putting off the body of the sins of the flesh by the circumcision of Christ: buried with him in baptism, wherein also you are risen with him through the faith of the operation of God, who has raised him from the dead. And you, being dead in your sins and the uncircumcision of your flesh, hath he quicken together with him, having forgiven you all trespasses,” Colossians 2:11-13.
In the above verses, it is plainly stated that the flesh is not circumcised as in the Jewish traditions, but the heart is figuratively circumcised through the operation of God and by the circumcision of Christ. This represents the old man of sin has been cut off and left us as a new man in Christ. We are made alive together with Christ.
“Therefore if an man be in Christ, He is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold all things are become new,” 2 Corinthians 5:17.
We are made new in Christ. This is the new birth spoken to Nicodemus in John 3:1-7. The Christian now does not live for the ways of the world but for the ways of the Spirit, according to the Words of life given to us from Jesus our Savior. Now we as Christians seek to live holy, righteous, and moral lives before God Almighty. We seek to honor, praise, and glorify God and Jesus not only in our worship services, but also in the way we live each day, and how we treat other people. Because our heart has been circumcised, we understand that our body is the temple of the Holy Spirit and we must not defile the dwelling place of the Spirit. We dare not to defile our body, 1 Corinthians 3:16, 6:19-20. The Spirit indwells in us through the knowledge of the Word of Christ. The same way in which Christ dwells in us and the God the Father dwells in us.
“And he that keepeth his commandments dwelleth in him, and he in him. And hereby we know that he abideth in us, by the Spirit which he has given to us,” 1 John 3:24.
“If we love one another God dwelleth in us, and his love is perfected in us,” 1 John 4:12b.
“Whosoever shall confess that Jesus is the Son of God, God dwells in him, and he in God,” 1 John 4:15.
“For the truth’s sake, which dwelleth in us, and shall be with us forever,” 2 John 2.
“That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love,” Romans 3:17.
The Scriptures are in abundance about the fact that the Spirit dwells within the children of God. God dwells within us, Jesus dwells within our heart, the truth dwells within us, righteousness dwells within us. You cannot separate these. God, Jesus, The Holy Spirit, truth, righteousness, and much more dwell within the child of God. These are those who have their hearts circumcised through their obedient faith. All that we do is an expression of our faith or an act of faith.
In a similar way, evil can dwell within a person, meaning also the devil dwells in them and all types of unrighteousness. This person of evil has not had his heart circumcised through their faith and obedience to Christ. The world indwells within them, they are full of evil, unrighteousness, strife, hate, etc.
Christians not only have their hearts circumcised, but are also of the seed of Abraham and are the true Israel of today.
“Even as Abraham believed God, and it was accounted to him for righteousness. Know you therefore that they which are of faith, the same are the children of Abraham. And the scripture, foreseeing that God would justify the heathen through faith, preached before the gospel unto Abraham, saying, in thee shall all nations be blessed. So then they which be of faith are blessed with faithful Abraham,” Galatians 3:6-9.
Jesus is the fulfillment of that promise to Abraham “and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed,” Genesis 12:3b.
Through Jesus all families of the earth are blessed spiritually. We are the Abraham because of our faith in God. Just as Abraham had faith in God, we also do, and are considered as the seed of Abraham, and the true Israel of God.
The nation of Israel, for the most part, rejected Jesus as being the Messiah and as the Son of God. They say that Jesus failed in His mission to set up His kingdom here upon the earth. They thought the Messiah would set up a physical kingdom and reign over the earth. They have a misunderstanding of the kingdom of Christ. What we have is a spiritual kingdom in which Jesus is now “King of kings and Lord of lords.” Jesus reigns the earth through His spiritual kingdom, the church. The church is the spiritual Israel and are the seed of Abraham through faith, and our hearts have been circumcised by the operation of God through Jesus Christ.
“But he is a Jew, which is one inwardly; and circumcision is that of the heart, in the spirit, and not in the letter; whose praise is not of men, but of God,” Romans 2:29.
“For we are the circumcision, which worship God in the spirit, and rejoice in Christ Jesus, and have no confidence in the flesh,” Philippians 3:3.
What does it mean to worship God in the spirit? It means to worship God according to His instructions and with His approval; but also to do so in reverence, admiration, and exaltation of God’s great and holy name. As we worship God, He is the audience, and we are the performers. God either accepts our worship or rejects our worship.
Sometimes God does reject worship, “but in vain they do worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men.”
Hopefully we all take our worship seriously desiring to honor God according to His instructions. You are always invited to come worship with us.
Thanks again to Ira Goforth for suggestions and scripture for this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.