Happy New Year!
God Promises to Hear and Forgive
2 Chronicles 7:12-22
I. A Praying King and a Prayer-hearing God (2 Chronicles 7:12)
“The Lord appeared to Solomon, and said, I have heard thy prayer” - That God had accepted his prayer was shown by his sending fire from heaven. But a prayer may be accepted, and yet not answered in the letter of it. God therefore appeared to him in the night, as he had done once before (note 1 Chronicles 1:7) and gave him a particular answer to his prayer (reference 1 Kings 9:2-9).
Additionally, in these verses, the LORD gives an audible answer to Solomon.
Solomon asked in the previous chapter: “Now, O my God, I pray, let Your eyes be open and Your ears attentive to the prayer [offered] in this place” (2 Chronicles 6:40).
Now the LORD answers: “Now My eyes will be open and My ears attentive to the prayer [offered] in this place” (2 Chronicles 7:15).
That He gives this answer means that Solomon’s prayer is a prayer according to His will. The LORD has given all the instructions and Solomon has done nothing but execute them. Yet He presents it here as if everything is the answer to Solomon’s prayer. This shows that God wants to be prayed to. He would like to give what He has in His heart on the basis of prayer.
The Lord appears in the night to Solomon (2 Chronicles 7:12), not in a dream, but visible and real. It is a second apparition (1 Kings 9:2) after the first apparition at Gibeon (2 Chronicles 1:3; 1:7). It happens at night when the eye is not distracted by other things. He tells Solomon that He heard his prayer and chose the place of the house “as a house of sacrifice.” This reflects the beautiful intention of the house. Sacrificing means offering. We may offer our prayers, but also our worship to God in the meetings of the church, now the house of God. He chose that house for that purpose. (Kingcomments)
II. The Premise and the Promise (2 Chronicles 7:13-14)
These three verses (the counterparts of 2 Chronicles 6:26, 28, 40) are not in the parallel. Although we can scarcely trace the principle of their selection from the seven parts of the prayer, they would seem to have been selected from the original work, as samples of a reply which presumably embraced reference to all the seven. When, in verse 14, it is said, I will heal their land, the telling expression, according to the Authorized Version, must be understood to refer to the removing of drought by rain. On the other hand, the Authorized Version is, in verse 15, unfortunate in the unnecessary and misleading insertion of the italics found there, and in the use of the preposition "in" for of, the simple case construct, which is manifestly what is wanted and intended. It was not absolutely essential that prayer should be made in the place. How many references there are to prayer being made from a distance toward the place! 2 Chronicles 7:13. (Pulpit Commentary)
III. God’s People Have the Holy Hookup (2 Chronicles 7:15-16)
The Lord's answer to Solomon's dedicatory prayer. Cf. 1 Kings 9:1-9. The general contents and the order of the thoughts in the divine answer in the two texts agree, but in the Chronicle, individual thoughts are further expounded than in the book of Kings, and expressions are here and there made clear. The second clause of 2 Chronicles 7:11 is an instance of this, where "and all the desire of Solomon, which he was pleased to do" is represented by "and all that came into Solomon's heart, to make in the house of the Lord and in his own house, he prosperously effected." (Keil and Delitzsch)
IV. The Consequence of Noncompliance (2 Chronicles 7:17-22)
“The Lord appeared to Solomon by night” - (note also 1 Kings 9:1-9). The dedication of the temple must have been an occasion of intense national interest to Solomon and his subjects. Nor was the interest merely temporary or local. The record of it is read and thought of with an interest that is undiminished by the lapse of time. The fact that this was the only temple of all nations in which the true God was worshipped imparts a moral grandeur to the scene and prepares the mind for the sublime prayer that was offered at the dedication. The pure theism of that prayer - its acknowledgment of the unity of God as well as of His moral perfections in providence and grace - came from the same divine source as the miraculous fire. They indicated sentiments and feelings of exalted and spiritual devotion, which sprang not from the unaided mind of man, but from the fountain of revelation. The reality of the divine presence was attested by the miracle, and that miracle stamped the seal of truth upon the theology of the temple-worship. (Jamieson-Fausset-Brown)
Central Text: If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. - 2 Chronicles 7:14
