Some of you are old enough to remember the Wendy’s commercial from 1984 in which three little old ladies who, upon examining an oversized hamburger bun with a tiny patty inside, exclaimed, “Where’s the beef?”
That catch phrase was soon adopted into our normal American conversation. It was directed at anyone to challenge their authenticity or their ability to accomplish whatever they claim to be able to do.
Someone claims to be an award-winning athlete? Where’s the beef? What titles do they hold? What records have they set in their sport?
Someone claims to be an accomplished musician? Where’s the beef? What songs have they recorded? Who comes to listen to their music?
Someone claims to be a groundbreaking scientist? Where’s the beef? What theorems have they discovered? What have they unearthed that has bettered mankind?
You get it. “Where’s the beef?” was incorporated into our pop culture and managed to hang around for a long time.
While I was thinking about the modern American church and this week’s column, that commercial came back to my remembrance.
Maybe I should mention that I was also considering what Paul wrote to the church in Corinth: “And my speech and my preaching were not with persuasive words of human wisdom, but in demonstration of the Spirit and of power, that your faith should not be in the wisdom of men but in the power of God” (1 Corinthians 2:4-5 [NKJV]).
Please don’t misunderstand, I enjoy a preacher who challenges my thinking; one who brings to light a part of the scriptures I may not have previously considered. But sooner or later, I want to see, like Paul wrote, a demonstration of the Spirit and of power.
Back in the late ’80s, I was helping each Thursday evening with a ministry in Chattanooga, The Bible Teaching Center. They had connections with lots of nationally-known ministers (e.g., Gloria Copeland, Rick Renner) and consequently, I got to meet a few, as well.
They announced a lady minister (I don’t recall her name) would soon be speaking and promoted her as having a gift of “laying on of hands.” Of course, I was curious as to what that was all about, but since I was a musician and attended each service, I figured I would know soon enough.
The Thursday she spoke, I recall the message. Or maybe I should say, I recall my critique of her message: Her delivery was dry, her text was boring, and, overall, I thought it was one of the worst messages I had ever heard. Thankfully, she didn’t speak long before she announced she was going to lay hands on people and pray for them. She called those that wanted prayer to line up across the front of the facility. As she walked by, she would place her hands on either side of the individuals head and pray for them. Most of them were immediately “slain in the spirit,” as we called it, which can be described as falling back on the floor, seemingly unconscious.
Then the Lord told me to go up front, get in line and let her pray for me. After the negative impression I had of her speaking ability, I didn’t want to go up there, but I knew how to listen and be obedient to the Lord, so I went.
In my typical contrary fashion, I thought to myself, “I’ll let her pray for me, but I’m not falling down.”
After picking myself up off the floor, I tried to figure out what had just happened? I was determined to stand, but I don’t remember much after she placed her hands on my head and began to pray.
I left the service questioning what that was all about and why did the Lord want her to pray for me?
It was a couple week’s later when I was back at the boys’ prison ministering to them when the reality of her ministry hit me.
First, a little back story. Most of you know I believe in speaking in tongues. It’s something I practice on a regular basis. After ministering my beliefs to the young men in prison, they wanted what I had. Quickly I realized, I didn’t know how to “get” this gift to them. I mean I could pray in tongues all day long, but how do I get you to do it? This bothered me. After that lady prayed for me, the Lord revealed some scriptures to me.
Back to my visit to the boys’ prison, suddenly I knew how to minister the gift of the Holy Spirit with the evidence of speaking in tongues. At the same time, I realized it was the power of her ministry that had changed me. Her words did not impress me in the natural, but her ministry did walk in the demonstration and the power of God.
There have been many ministers who have impressed me with their enticing words, but they have no fruit in their lives to complement the message they espouse. Which brings me back to the question, “Where’s the beef?”
We live in a day and age where a message of salvation is not sufficient unless it is accompanied with the demonstration and power of God’s love.
Sooner or later, ministers of the Gospel are going to have to mimic the early disciples of Jesus: “And they went forth, and preached every where, the Lord working with them, and confirming the word with signs following” (Mark 16:20).
If signs and miracles aren’t following the words of the gospel we preach, the world will be left wondering, “Where’s the beef?”
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.