“Now before the feast of the passover, when Jesus knew that his hour was come that he should depart out of this world unto the Father, having loved his own which were in the world, he loved them unto the end.”
Scripture is no different. In order to grasp and apply biblical truths to our life, we need to understand the context. The verse for consideration today is no different. It contains two simple facts that set the context, then one final statement for interpretation purposes.
The two simple facts are: 1. It was just before the Passover, which included a reflection and celebration of being set free from Egyptian bondage; and 2. Jesus knew that his time on earth had come to an end. Both are factual statements that give us the backdrop or context.
His death by crucifixion was now imminent. It is clear from other scripture that His knowledge of the approaching suffering had been weighing heavy on his mind. We also know He received no empathy from the disciples. They simply rejected every reference to His death in anticipation that He would become king and bring to Israel their long-anticipated independence from Roman rule.
The third statement is another statement of fact, but it requires interpretation in order for us to find out how it applies to our lives. It’s not the “having loved His own,” but the “He loved them unto the end” that we have to examine.
To discover a truth that is applicable to our life, we have to define “end.”
On the surface, there’s the obvious definition that His earthly life was coming to an end. We could stop there and just take away the truth that Jesus continued to love his friends right up to death, even though they had not embraced that truth and had not been sympathetic to the unbearable stress that He was experiencing. That alone is a truth that we can apply that reminds us of how we should love others without interruption, until our earthly life is over. Actually that’s a great application, but when you consider the fact that Jesus never even took a time out from loving His own, then we are forced to consider an entirely different truth.
God’s word is clear that between the cross and the resurrection, Jesus made a trip to a place called by a few different names. To the thief who asked to be remembered, it was “paradise.” To the beggar who asked for crumbs from the rich man’s table, it was “Abraham’s bosom.” To the Old Testament saints who died before the perfect and final sacrifice was placed on the altar, it was “captivity.” To the apostle that penned so much of the New Testament, it was “the heart of the earth.”
What we know to be true is that all those places were the same place. This was as far as saints could go until their sins were paid for by the Messiah. It was obviously a place of great comfort, but they could not enter the presence of a Holy God with only the blood of animals on the altar.
Let me wrap it up for you now. Jesus did not love them till His end, He loved them (and us) till our end. Here’s where we have to jump from the finite to the infinite. Since we will be in His presence everyday of this life and every moment of the eternity that follows, we can accurately say that His is a love that never ends!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
