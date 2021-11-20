There seems to be major confusion in today’s church memberships concerning our relationship to the Old Testament. I recently received a phone call concerning one of my articles on the Old Covenant. We had a conversation of agreement and appreciation for each other. The scriptures are plain as to this fact, that we are no longer under the Old Covenant. The problem is that most of Christianity seems to dwell within the Old Testament. Preachers are to blame. This is perhaps the cause of so much division within Christianity and liberalism within the faith. As we pay closer attention to the New Testament, in which Christians are to live under, we understand more of the plea for unity based upon the truth of God’s Word.
“No man putteth a piece of new cloth unto an old garment, for that which is put in to fill it up taketh from the garment, and the rent is made worse. Neither do men put new wine into old bottles: else the bottles break, and the wine runneth out, and the bottles perish: but they put new wine into new bottles, and both are preserved” — Matthew 9:16-17.
Most people have no idea of what this scripture means or how to apply it. Jesus here is beginning to give analogies to the Old Covenant and the New Covenant. Jesus did not come to mend the Old Covenant with a new teaching or to put new teaching into old bottles. His teachings are a new complete garment and also His teachings require new bottles. The new teachings of Jesus are completely separated from the Law of Moses and the Old Covenant. He has given us new teachings contained within the New Covenant or New Testament.
“Jesus, when he had cried again with a loud voice, yielded up the ghost, and behold the veil of the temple was rent in twain from top to bottom: and the earth did quake, and the rocks rent:” Matthew 27:50-51.
God has left the building or temple! Fifty days later on the day of Pentecost, we have Luke recording the first gospel sermon being preached by Peter, Acts, chapter 2. There are several great scriptures that serve as proof of this fact that God is no longer in the temple of Jerusalem accepting the animal sacrifices offered on behalf of the sin of the people.
“Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross:” Colossians 2:14.
Jesus took the Old Covenant out of the way. It was removed on the cross of Calvary. It is completely removed. The Jews continued to worship under the Old Law for the next 40 years until the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD. During the meantime, Christianity was growing but was being persecuted primarily by the Jews. We are under no part of the Old Covenant. Neither circumcision, not the observance of Holy Days, nor the Law of Moses, or any part of the Old Testament is a part of the New Covenant under Christ.
“And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to usward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power, Which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in heavenly places, far above principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that world which is to come: And hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be head over all things to the church, which is his body, the fullness of him that filleth all in all,” Ephesians 2:19-23.
Jesus is the head of the church. No group of people are over the church. Jesus rules the church through his unchanging word. Jesus rules, controls, and governs the church through the New Testament. Those who are in positions of servitude to the church should serve Jesus first to keep the church and its teachings true and pure to the word. Jesus is Lord and King over his kingdom the church.
“But the scripture hath concluded all under sin, that the promise by faith of Jesus Christ might be given to them that believe. But before faith came we were kept under the law, shut up unto the faith which would afterwards be revealed. Wherefore the law was our schoolmaster to bring us unto Christ, that we might be justified by faith. But after that faith is come, we are no longer under a schoolmaster. For ye are all children of God by faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ,” Galatians 3:22-27.
In these verses, the conclusion of the Old Covenant is that we are all sinners, but it brings a message of hope through the Messiah Jesus and through our faith in Him. Once the Messiah had come, there is no need of this schoolmaster (Old Covenant). Now we are justified through our faith in Christ Jesus. There is no longer the necessity of offering animal sacrifices or anything else contained under the schoolmaster. These scriptures are hard to misunderstand. They are easy to accept and make application to our lives. I know that I am using a lot of scriptures today. I hope you look them up for yourselves and study them. The Old Testament is important to us for the history of man and the creation power of God. We also learn many things about God, such as His forgiveness, His generosity, His justice and destructive power, and many other things. The Jews were God’s chosen people for the purpose that the Messiah would come through the seed of Abraham. Today, Christians are God’s chosen people. Perhaps this will be my next topic.
“But now hath he obtained a more excellent ministry, by how much also he is the mediator of a better covenant, which was established upon better promises. For if that first covenant had been faultless, then should no place have been sought for the second. For finding fault with them, he saith, Behold the days come, saith the Lord, when I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel and with the house of Judah,” Hebrews 8: 6-8.
“In that he saith, A new covenant, he hath made the first old. Now that which decayeth and waxeth old is ready to vanish away,” Hebrews 8:13.
The bible speaks for itself. God has left the temple and now we are designated to worship God through the church. God will never again return to the temple in Jerusalem. Come worship with us, please.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
