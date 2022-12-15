It is worthy of note that Luke’s introduction is unique in the first three gospels because it is the only place where the author steps out upon the stage and uses the pronoun “I.”
Observe, “Forasmuch as many have taken in hand to set forth in order a declaration of those things which are most surely believed among us, Even as they delivered them unto us, which from the beginning were eyewitnesses, and ministers of the word; It seemed good to me also,” (Luke 1:1-3a).
In Palestine, the birth of a boy was an occasion of great joy. When the time of the birth was near at hand, friends and local musicians gathered near the house. When the birth was announced and it was a boy, the musicians broke into music and song, and there was universal congratulation and rejoicing. So, in Elizabeth’s house there was double joy. At last, she had a child, and that child was a son. (Barclay)
“And it came to pass, that on the eighth day” (verse 59) — For the Lord God had said, let the child of eight days be circumcised among you. It is believed that this measurement of time was ordered by Divine mercy for two reasons. First, because in its most tender years the child more easily bears the cutting of the flesh. Secondly, that from the very operation itself we might be reminded that it was done for a sign; for the young child scarcely distinguishes any of the things that are around him. But after the circumcision, the name was conferred, as it follows, “And they called him.” This was done because we must first receive the seal of the Lord, then the name of man. (Golden Chain Commentary)
“And his mother answered and said, Not so; but he shall be called John” (verse 60) — Notably, in Palestine names were descriptive. They sometimes described a circumstance attending the birth as Esau and Jacob do (Genesis 25:25-26). They sometimes described the child. Laban, for instance, means white or blonde. Sometimes the child received the parental name. Often the name described the parents’ joy. Saul and Samuel, for instance, both mean “asked for.” Sometimes the name was a declaration of the parents’ faith. Elijah for instance, means “Jehovah is my God.” Thus, in a time of Baal-worship, Elijah’s parents asserted their faith in the true God.
Elizabeth, to the neighbor’s surprise, said that her son must be called John and Zacharias indicated that that was also his desire. John is a shorter form of the name Jehohanan, which means “Jehovah’s gift” or “God is gracious.” It was the name which God had ordered to be given to the child and it described the parents’ gratitude for an unexpected joy. (Barclay)
God rewarded Zechariah’s obedience by removing his temporary disability. His first words were praise of God (reference Acts 2:4, 11).
Thomas Constable recorded that the first evidence of Zacharias dumbness had been that his tongue refused to speak the benediction to the people; and the first evidence of his restored power was that he spoke the benediction of God in a burst of praise and thanksgiving.
Luke stressed the widespread effect this incident had in the whole area. Everyone concluded that John would be an unusual child because God’s hand was with him. It was also Luke’s purpose in emphasizing the naming of John to elicit the same reaction in his readers. When John began his public ministry, there must have been some Jews who submitted to his baptism because they had noted God’s hand on him from this event onward (Luke 2:19, 51).
With regards to verse 63, The Cambridge Commentary for Schools and Colleges made an interesting observation. For the term “table,” the reference is to “a tablet” or small wooden tablet or abacus was either smeared with wax, or with sand sprinkled over it, on which words were written with an iron stylus. Thus “John,” “the grace of Jehovah,” is the first word written under the Gospel (New Testament); contrariwise, the Old Testament of the written Law had ended with Cherem, “curse,” in Malachi 3:24.
Filled with the Holy Spirit, Zacharias prophesied (verse 67) and returns instantly to celebrate the praises of our Savior, comparing him to the rising sun, which shined forth in the brightness of his gospel, to enlighten the dark corners of the world. Hence, Jesus Christ is that true Sun of Righteousness, the great errand of Christ’s coming into the world, and the particular end of his appearing in the flesh, was “to give light to them that sit in darkness,” and it was nothing less than infinite mercy, and bowels of compassion in God and Christ, which inclined him to come from on high, to visit them that sit in darkness.
