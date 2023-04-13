Jesus Cooks Breakfast
John 21:1-14
I. The Disciples’ Decision: “Let’s Go Fishing” (John 21:1-3)
This chapter, containing significant account of our Lord’s appearance to these disciples by the Sea of Tiberias, is made available to us only through the Gospel of John. The design of that Gospel is complete with the previous chapter, and there is a formal close, as of the whole book, at the end thereof. The details of these seven disciples, regarded as being the work of John himself, seems to me to be significant, and to contain a good many lessons. (Maclaren)
II. Jesus’ Call to the Disciples: “Have You Caught Anything?” (John 21:4-5)
The incident recorded in this chapter to John’s Gospel is separated from the other appearances of our risen Lord in respect of place, time, and purpose. They all occurred in and about Jerusalem; this took place in Galilee. The bulk of them happened on the day of the Resurrection, one of them a week after. This, of course, to allow time for the journey, must have been at a considerably later date. Their object was, mainly, to establish the reality of the Resurrection, the identity of Christ’s physical body, and to confirm the faith of the disciples. Here, these purposes resort into the background; the object of this incident is to reveal the permanent relations between the risen Lord and His struggling Church.
The narrative is rich in details, but the whole may be gathered up in two general points of view in considering the revelation which we have here in the participation of Christ in His servants’ work and also the revelation which we have in the preparation by Christ of a meal for His toiling servants.
III. Jesus’ Instruction to the Disciples: “Cast Your Net on the Right Side” (John 21:6)
Their nets had been hanging over the left-hand side of their fishing boat. The unknown authority on the shore now promised that, if they would cast their net on the “right side” (seemingly a play of words), they would catch some fish. Such a suggestion must have seemed ludicrous to these seasoned fishermen. The idea that such an insignificant change would accomplish anything was laughable. Yet amazingly the disciples followed Jesus’ orders.
Why did they do so? Perhaps they remembered another night of unsuccessful fishing when Jesus had told Peter, James, and John to lower their nets. They had encountered such a large school of fish that their nets began to break (Luke 5:1-11). That had been the time when Jesus first called those disciples to follow Him. They had responded by leaving their fishing trade to follow Jesus full time as His disciples. Nevertheless, it seems clear that even after they obeyed the unknown armchair fisherman on the shore this dark morning, they still did not realize that He was Jesus. (Constable)
IV. The Disciples’ Reward for Obedience: A Catch of Fish (John 21:7, 10-11)
The reason for the disciples’ obedience is not as important as the fact of it. Had they not obeyed Jesus’ command, they would have failed to catch any fish. However, because they obeyed, they experienced overwhelming success, success far exceeding their natural ability. They even had trouble managing the results of their success because it was so great.
These men would reflect on this experience and realize that Jesus had been teaching them how important it was to obey His word. Obedience to Jesus was the key to supernatural success. Indeed, obedience to His word, even though they did not know it was His word, yielded an unbelievable reward. (Constable) Friend, isn’t that typically true of our Lord, who does “exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.” (Ephesians 3:20)
V. Jesus Treats His Disciples to Breakfast (John 21:8-9, 12-14)
While the other disciples struggled to get their catch to shore, Jesus was preparing breakfast for them. John noted that it was a charcoal fire (Greek, “anthrakia”) that Jesus had laid. The reader may remember that it was specifically a charcoal fire at which Peter had stood when he denied Jesus (John 18:18). Jesus was setting the stage for a lesson He was about to teach the disciples and especially Peter.
The traditionally held view of the site in question is believed to have been Tabgha, on the northwest shore of the Sea of Galilee between Capernaum and Gennesaret. Bread and fish were common staples, but again they recall earlier miracles that Jesus had performed. He had miraculously provided meals for 5,000 and later 4,000 males plus women and children with bread and fish (John 6:1-15; Matthew 14:13-21, Mark 6:31-44; and Luke 9:12-17). Notice that He had already provided some fish for them before the disciples got out of their boat and pulled the fish they had caught to shore.
Before His crucifixion, Jesus had served His disciples by washing their feet (John 13:1-17). The Savior continued to serve them as their risen Lord by providing them with a warm fire and breakfast (reference John 21:13). This to me, my friend, would seem to indicate that, in addition to preaching the gospel, Jesus also wanted to lastingly impress upon his followers the necessity or importance to serve/service (reference Matthew 20:26-28; Luke 22:25-27)!
Central Text: Jesus saith unto them, Come and dine. And none of the disciples durst ask him, Who art thou? knowing that it was the Lord. - John 21:12
