This chapter in the Book of Isaiah is concerned solely with the prophecies relating to that Ideal Servant, the True Israel of God, the Seed Singular of Abraham, who alone would bring the promise of redemption to fallen and sinful humanity and provide a way for the renewal of their lost fellowship with God.
In Him is the life eternal, and “No man cometh unto God” except through Him (John 14:6). (Coffman)
The whole song, as The New Bible Commentary labels it, of the servant includes the last three verses of Isaiah 52 and 12 verses of this chapter (Isaiah 53).
“It is unusually symmetrical. There are five paragraphs of three verses each. It begins and ends with the Servant’s exaltation (first and fifth stanzas); and set within this is the story of Christ’s rejection in sections two and four, which in turn frame the centerpiece (Isaiah 53:4-6), where the atoning significance is expounded. God and man, reconciled, share the telling. Note the ‘my’ and ‘our’ of the outer sections (one and five) and the ‘we’ and ‘our’ of Isaiah 53:1-6.”
Right here is the vital heart of Christianity: The case of Adam’s race was hopeless. All had sinned and fallen short of God’s glory. The penalty of sin is death, and the justice of God required that the penalty be paid; otherwise, all of the human race would have been lost forever. But there was no one who could pay it. What was the solution? God Himself stepped into the human race; and, in the person of his Son, paid the penalty himself upon the Cross! Thanks be to God for his unspeakable gift! No wonder that Satan executed every cruelty possible upon Jesus; because without the sacrifice of Jesus in paying the penalty of human transgressions, Satan would have achieved his purpose of the total destruction of Adam’s race.
“He was oppressed.” Like Israel, the nation. “A lamb to the slaughter.” (verse 7). (Note Psalm 44:22; 1 Peter 1:18–19; Revelation 5:6)
John the Baptist called Jesus “the Lamb of God” (John 1:29,36). “He did not open his mouth.”
Jesus remained silent before the chief priests and Pilate (Matthew 27:12–14; Mark 14:60–61; 15:4–5; John 19:8–9) and before Herod (Luke 23:8–9). (NIV Study Bible)
“He made his grave with the wicked and with the rich” (verse 9) — The manner of his death would indicate that, as far as those who condemned him were concerned, he was to be buried with executed with criminals and the rich. The parallelism (with its effective wordplay in Hebrew) makes clear that Isaiah here associates the rich with the wicked, as do many Old Testament writers — because they acquired their wealth by wicked means and/or trusted in their wealth rather than in God (Psalm 37:16, 35; Proverbs 18:23; 28:6,20; Jeremiah 5:26–27; Micah 6:10,12).
Because of His disgraceful death, the Jews intended the Servant to have a disgraceful burial along with the thieves (see John 19:31), but instead He was buried with “the rich” in an honorable burial through the donated tomb of rich Joseph of Arimathea (Matthew 27:57–60; Mark 15:42–46; Luke 23:50–53; John 19:38–40).
“No violence, nor … deceit.”
The Servant’s innocence meant that His execution was totally undeserved. Peter notes the fulfillment of this in 1 Peter 2:22. (MacArthur)
“Yet is pleased the LORD.” (verse 10) — Though the Servant did not deserve to die, it was the Lord’s will for Him to do so (Matthew 26:39; Luke 22:42; John 12:27; Acts 2:23). an offering for sin. Fulfilled by the Servant as the Lamb of God (verse 7; John 1:29). Christ is the Christian’s Passover (1 Corinthians 5:7).
“He shall … be satisfied.” (verse 11)
The one sacrifice of the Servant will provide complete satisfaction in settling the sin issue (1 John 2:2; reference 1:11).
“By His knowledge” — Knowledge of Him (Philippians 3:10), namely, faith in Him (John 17:3) justify many. Through the divine “knowledge” of how to justify sinners, the plan was accomplished that by His one sacrifice He declared many righteous before God (Romans 5:19; 2 Corinthians 5:21).
The writer of this column dares not to complete this writing without wisely including the final verse of chapter, verse 12, “portion with the great … spoil with the strong.”
The Servant’s reward for His work will be to enjoy the “spoils” of His spiritual victories during His millennial reign numbered with the transgressors. The Servant assumes a role among sinful human beings, fulfilled by Jesus when He was crucified between two criminals (Luke 22:37) made intercession for the transgressors. This speaks of the office of intercessory High-Priest, which began on the cross (Luke 23:34) and continues in heaven (reference Hebrews 7:25; 9:24).
After all, is this not the summation of why we celebrate Easter? Happy “Resurrection Sunday” everybody and God Bless!!
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
