That’s the question I would get from my mom when she didn’t like the way my hair was combed or if there was dirt on my face.
The smart aleck in me would want to respond, “Nobody has seen their face,” but I didn’t.
After all, she was older than me, she was my mother, and she was worthy of respect. Plus, she could dish out discipline with the best of them.
The reality of my unspoken response is true, however. No one has seen their own face. You’ve seen a reflection of your face in a mirror. Or perhaps you’ve seen pictures or portraits of your face, but you physically cannot see your own face. If you have a large nose, you might be able to see the tip of it, but that’s it. You cannot see your face with your own eyes.
Most of us look into a mirror on a regular basis. Men will examine their reflection as they shave, making sure they don’t miss a spot. Or as they comb their hair or adjust their clothes. Women will study their makeup, ensuring perfect application. Sometimes they will use a magnifying mirror to get a closer look at the pores on their face. Many have full-length mirrors so they can see how their dress looks top to bottom.
We know what our face looks like, not because we can see it, but because we have studied a reflection of it. You cannot tell how your face looks by feeling it, nor by smelling it, nor listening to it. You observe your reflection to see how you truly look. That particular set of data comes from our eyes.
I suspect many of us have seen people that avoid mirrors. Their appearance is disheveled, or their hair isn’t combed, or there is dirt and grime on their face. When I see people like that, I wonder if they’re homeless?
Why am I writing so much about mirrors? Because, if you’re a Christian, then the bible is our spiritual mirror. We should use it to understand who we are, just like a mirror let’s us see ourselves as others see us. The difference is, while a mirror shows a physical reflection, the bible shows a spiritual one. The Apostle James explains, “Be doers of the word and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves. For if anyone is a hearer of the word and not a doer, he is like a man viewing his natural face in a mirror. He views himself, and goes his way, and immediately forgets what kind of man he was. But whoever looks into the perfect law of liberty, and continues in it, and is not a forgetful hearer but a doer of the work, this man will be blessed in his deeds” (James 1:22-25 (MEV]).
Just as a mirror helps us to see ourselves as others see us, the Bible helps us to see ourselves as God sees us. What we think about “how we look” in the natural is different than what people see. Similarly, what we think about “how we look” to God is different than what He sees in us.
He sees us as the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus (reference 2 Corinthians 5:21) with our sins forgiven (reference Ephesians 1:7). He sees us healed (reference Isaiah 53:5, Matthew 8:17, 1 Peter 2:24) and prosperous (reference 3 John 1:2). He sees us redeemed (reference Galatians 3:13, 1 Peter 1:18) and sanctified (reference 1 Corinthians 1:2, Hebrews 10:10).
The question is, how do you see yourself? Are you looking into the mirror of God’s Word? Or are you trying to go by how you feel?
In the natural, you may think your hair feels fine, until you look in a mirror. Then you realize it needs to be combed. Similarly, you may think spiritually of yourself one way, until you see yourself as God sees you.
A mirror does not lie. We may not want to accept the image we see, but the mirror simply provides a reflection of what’s in front of it.
The Bible provides us the truth of who God is and how we are created in his image. As we spend time looking into the Word of God, it will help us to see ourselves as He sees us.
Isaiah prophesied, “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, nor are your ways My ways, says the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are My ways higher than your ways, and My thoughts than your thoughts” (Isaiah 55:8-9 (MEV]). Instead of accepting your thoughts on any given subject, I would encourage you, Dear Reader, to accept God’s thoughts. The Bible is a collection of His thoughts towards you. And they’re not bad.
“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end” (Jeremiah 29:11).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
