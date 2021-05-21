Growing up in East Tennessee, you just can’t avoid the musical pleasantries of Dolly Parton.
If, for some reason, you live under a rock and have not come into contact with “Jolene” or “Coat of many colors,” then perhaps you have visited the theme park in Pigeon Forge that bears her name, “Dollywood.”
In any regard, Dolly’s story is truly a “rags to riches tale.” She grew up extremely poor, being the fourth of 12 children. Even though she didn’t have much, she had an abundance in dreams.
Eventually, Dolly came to stardom within country music and the rest is history.
There is a man that we read about in the scriptures that also had a “rags to riches” story. Well, actually it’s more of a “rags to riches … and back to rags” story.
In Exodus chapter 2, the Bible tells us that pharaoh had made a decree that all newborn males were to be slain, for a new pharaoh had risen to power that did not know Joseph and he feared that the Israelites, because they were great in number, might make an alliance with one of Egypt’s enemies and overtake them.
However, one woman of the Israelites could not bear to see her son slain, therefore she made an ark of bulrushes or some type of basket and laid Moses in it and floated him down the river, counting on God to watch over and take care of him.
Moses’ sister Miriam followed the ark all the way to where pharaoh’s daughter was at, where she had come to wash herself. Pharaoh’s daughter found the little Hebrew boy and took him in as her own son.
A poor Hebrew slave who was on death row, God had saved and exalted to a prince of Egypt!
Now Moses grew and it came to pass that one day he visited his Hebrew brethren and desired to look upon their labors in their slavery, but when Moses came upon an Egyptian task master beating one of the Hebrews, Moses, enraged, ended up killing the Egyptian and he buried him in the sand, attempting to cover it up.
The next day he went back to the slave camps only to find two Hebrews striving about with one another. When he attempted to break up the brawl, they cursed at him and asked, “Who made you a judge over us? Will you kill us like you killed the Egyptian?”
Now, hearing this, Moses knew that his sin was not hidden and, when pharaoh caught wind of it, he intended to kill Moses. Therefore, Moses fled from Egypt to the land of Midian and dwelt there.
Now saints, from the reading of the text, it is plain to see that our sins cannot be hidden! Not even the greatest prophet in the Old Testament could cover his own sins!
Moses tried to cover the sin of his murder in the sands of Egypt, but there is not enough sand in the world to hide anything from the eyes of God! Even so, not only was the sin made known to God, but also to Moses’ fellow man and to pharaoh!
Saints, you can try and cover sin up with lies, but you will always get caught! You can try to put up a front, but your heart is known of God! You can convince yourself in your mind that you’ve done nothing wrong and justify yourself until the cows come home, but you are naked before God!
We cannot hide or cover our sins, nor can we find forgiveness for our sins any other way but through the blood of Jesus Christ!
Now the Bible is full of examples of people who, like Moses, tried to cover up their sins: All the way back in Genesis, Cain slew his brother Able out of jealousy. God asked him, “Cain, where is your brother?” Cain played dumb and said, “I don’t know, am I my brother’s keeper?”
Cain could not cover his sin of murder through claiming ignorance! God told him beforehand that he had better change his tune because sin laid at his door and then he slew Able in cold blood.
Even Israel’s greatest king tried to cover up a dastardly sin. King David saw Bathsheba bathing and began to lust after her. He called her unto him and slept with her and she became pregnant.
The twist was that she was wife to one of David’s most loyal and faithful men, Uriah. David even brought Uriah home from battle, trying to convince him to “go home” for the night, but Uriah refused. Since his brethren in the war had no comfort, neither would he. David then concocted an evil scheme.
He sent word to his general, Joab, to place Uriah where the battle was the fiercest and hottest so that Uriah was sure to be killed … and he was. In David’s mind, with Uriah dead, then he could legally marry Bathsheba and cover up the adultery.
Maybe David could hide this from the people of Israel, but he could not hide it from God! God sent Nathan the prophet to him to call out his sins. David and Bathsheba’s child would be born, but later died.
In the New Testament, at the outset of the early church, many were selling their possessions and land and equally distributing it among the church. A certain couple, called Ananias and Saphira, did this also but they only brought part of the money to the Apostles, yet they told them It was the whole sum.
The Holy Spirit made this known to Peter and he asked them about it. God was giving them another chance. It was not about the money, for Peter told them, “The money was yours from the beginning to do with it what you pleased.”
The issue was that they lied to the Apostles and, greater, they lied to God about it. They gave part of the money, but said it was all of it. God gave them another chance to come clean, but when they lied again, they fell dead at Peter’s feet immediately and they were carried out and buried!
Now, perhaps the most striking examples are found in the first few chapters of Revelation when Jesus addresses the seven churches of Asia directly. He calls out their sins one by one. He knew their good works, He knew their failures and He knew their secret sin!
Beloved, do not let Satan isolate you in your failures. Our instinct of shame is to hide and isolate! However, we can come boldly before the throne of grace and find freedom and mercy from Christ in confession and repentance.
For we can hide nothing from God; not in sand, not in lies, not in pretending! God knows all things and He knows our hearts! Nobody in history has been able to get away with hidden sin, and even so saints, we must not think that we can get away with sin in the face of God.
He will not be mocked! He knows if you’re just playing church, or a pretending Christian. Of course, He knows the heart, if we make mistakes and repent, he has grace, but again, God knows our hearts!
He knows if our hearts are truly towards him or not. He knows if we are willingly engaging in sin because we love it and we give no thought of honor, love or service to Him.
I believe that we ought to see God as our loving father, who forgives and welcomes us back into His arms, but we also ought to have a healthy understanding of fearful reverence of Him. We ought to quake and fear at the thought of standing at his judgement Seat, for He is exceedingly terrible!
The Bible declares we must stand before the judgement seat of Christ that everyone may receive the things done in his body, according to that he has done, whether it be good or bad. The writer of Hebrews said, “It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God!”
I want to ask you plainly today. How is your relationship with God? How is your heart? Is it truly submitted unto Jesus or have you given it over to an idol?
The sins that you bury in the sands of your heart are seen and will be found out by God! For the eyes of the Lord are in every place, beholding the evil and the good!
Saints, in all those stories and examples we outlined earlier, I want you to know that God gave them a chance. He gave Moses a chance when He called him to do His will at the burning bush. He gave Cain a chance to explain himself about his brother.
David did indeed find a place of repentance, allowed by God, for what he had done. Ananias and Saphira had a chance to tell the truth, but unfortunately, they held to their lie and they paid the price for it and perished.
Beloved, today is your chance. Don’t let this window of opportunity pass you by. For today is the day of salvation, answer His call while it is called “today,” Hebrews says, and God will blot out every rebellion of your heart and every wrongdoing of your hands.
Return to Him and you will find the grace and mercy of a loving father.
“…I will make all my goodness pass before thee, and I will proclaim the name of the LORD before thee; and will be gracious to whom I will be gracious, and will shew mercy on whom I will shew mercy.” — Exodus 33:19
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
