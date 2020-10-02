We all understand how money works.
As a child, my mother would send me to the local grocery store to get bread or milk. She would give me a couple of dollars to pay for the purchase. I would circle through the store collecting whatever items were on the shopping list, hand them to the cashier who would ring them up and tell me how much I owed. I would then hand her whatever amount of money was required and she would give me back my change, if any. A simple transaction. Typically, with no emotion and with the most rudimentary of communication.
We can use our faith to get things from our heavenly Father, just like we use money to make a purchase at a store. It can be just as emotionless and simple as buying bread from the local grocer.
Before anyone gets offended, isn’t this what Jesus taught?
“What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them” (Mark 11:24).
Some think they have to beg God to get whatever it is they desire, “Oh God, I know you can. Please heal me of this dreaded disease!” not realizing all it takes is faith.
Faith is our heavenly currency, just like the dollar is our earthly American currency.
Imagine me as a child going to the store for milk and eggs.
But instead of money, I start pleading with the grocer, “Please, Mr. Grocer, I know you have milk and eggs in your store. If you want, you can give them to me.”
He might think I was too young to understand how money works, desperate, or crazy. He might have pity on me the first time, but eventually he would tell me to get a job and bring money with me the next time I came to his store.
How many people come to God the same way, not realizing all it takes is faith. They beg and plead. Some will snort and snot, as if their strong emotional state will move God.
But that’s not how we are to approach our heavenly Father.
First, while God understands and empathizes with our emotions, God is a spiritual creature.
As Jesus said, “God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth” (John 4:24).
Secondly, we approach God on the basis of our faith.
“But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him” (Hebrews 11:6).
I assume, if you are reading this column, that you are a believer. You believe in God. I also assume you believe the Bible and are one of those who diligently seek Him. If that is so, then I have a challenge for you.
If you have requested anything of Him, why not try using your faith like currency?
“Brother Tim, I just don’t have any faith,” some may say.
To which I would respond, of course you do! If you are a born-again Christian, you couldn’t have gotten saved without it.
“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast” (Ephesians 2:8,9).
Plus, the Apostle Paul told the believers at Rome, “… God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith” (Romans 12:3b).
You heard the Words of salvation, how the substitutionary act of Jesus bridged the gap between God and man. You made a conscientious decision to believe the Word and then He came into your heart. You were born again. This was accomplished by grace (God’s part) through faith (your part).
Let me repeat: You decided to believe, probably through the confession of a prayer in which someone led you, and Jesus came into your heart. You exchanged your faith for a born-again spirit after Christ Jesus.
Just like our initial salvation, everything we receive from God is obtained by using our faith. Do you desire healing? When you pray, believe that you receive it, and you shall have it (reference Mark 11:24). Have a need in your life? You can pray and believe it met using the same faith that got you born again.
Four different times the Bible records, “The just shall live by faith” (reference Habakkuk 2:4; Romans 1:17; Galatians 3:11; Hebrews 10:38).
We understand it takes money to purchase goods and services in this earthly existence. I contend it takes faith to access the heavenly equivalents.
“Brother Tim, I know I can work and get more money. How do I get more faith?”
Easy, “… faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17 [NKJV]).
Some would say immerse yourself into God’s Word. Study the Bible. Listen to Biblical preaching and teaching every chance you get. Find a promise of God and stand on it. Be like our father Abraham, if necessary, and hope against hope (reference Romans 4:18); believe when all hell assails against you.
As the writer of Hebrews said, “Cast not away therefore your confidence, which hath great recompence of reward. For ye have need of patience, that, after ye have done the will of God, ye might receive the promise” (Hebrews 10:35, 36).
Believe in God. Believe in God’s Word. Use your faith like currency to obtain whatever you desire from the Lord.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.