It has been said that the Old Testament is not relevant to our faith today, nor can it contribute anything to the Christian walk of life. However, the truth is that we cannot fully comprehend all the events of the New Testament without knowing the Old. Remember this: The New is foretold in the Old and the Old is fulfilled in the New. They go hand in hand like a hand in a glove; they are two sides of the same coin.
And no greater prophecy is there (from the Old Testament that we see fulfilled in the New) than that of the coming Messiah, the anointed one and the savior of all mankind.
In Micah 5:2-4, we find one of these notable Old Testament prophecies about the coming Christ.
It outright tells us where the He will be born!
Micah says that in Bethlehem Ephrata would the ruler of Israel come forth.
The meaning of the Hebrew word “Ephrata” is fruitful.
So the prophet is saying, in effect, “But you, fruitful Bethlehem …”
Bethlehem is considered fruitful because it will bring forth the King of kings and the Lord of lords!
Now, we know that this portion of scripture is no doubt about the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ, because it is cited in the New Testament Book of Matthew when the wise men came from the east, following the star and asking King Herod where the Christ was. Herod consulted with the scribes and they cited this exact passage from Micah. (Matthew 2:1-8)
Not only does the Prophet Micah make known the location of the Christ’s birth and lineage, but there are also several qualities of Messiah listed that are easy to miss if you don’t pay close attention.
Firstly, verse four says that He will stand and feed in the strength of the Lord.
This denotes that the Christ will be a “shepherd”, feeding the flock of God. Truly, Jesus said of Himself, I am the good shepherd, and know my sheep, and am known of mine … the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep (John 10:11, 14).
Secondly, verse four goes on that He will have the majesty of the name of the Lord his God. Jesus proclaimed that He had come in His Father’s name (John 5:43) and Hebrews chapter one says that He inherited His name from the Father. We know that the Father’s name is Jehovah or Yahweh or I AM depending on how you translate it. The name of Jesus means Yahweh or Jehovah Savior.
Thirdly, verse four continues with “they shall abide.” This refers to Christ and His sheep.
Jesus said, “I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it” (Matthew 16:18).
The church of Jesus Christ shall indeed abide forever and no force on earth or hell can stop us because we are HIS CHURCH.
Finally, verse four closes saying that He shall be great unto the ends of the earth. Truly, the Lord has His church all over the earth from end to end and when Jesus makes His return, we also will see His everlasting kingdom fill the entire earth (Daniel 2:44).
Another clue about the Christ we can denote from the passage is at the end of verse two. It tells us that the Christ’s going forth is from old, from everlasting. This is a slight nod (among many other more potent verses spread throughout the Old Testament) that the Christ would be God come in the flesh because there is only one individual whose going forth is from everlasting, and that is the Mighty God, the everlasting Father.
The main subject I would like to pull from this prophetically-packed passage is that of the great Servant King. This is attested by the town from which the Christ would be born. It’s a precursor to His life of servanthood. Bethlehem was the least among all the towns and tribes, yet it was chosen as to where the Christ would be born and come from, according to the flesh. This truly does speak about the life that Christ came to live here on earth; not to be served by others but to serve.
The Apostle Paul spoke of Christ’s service on this wise: “Look not every man on his own things, but every man also on the things of others. Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: Who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross” (Philippians 2:4-8).
Although He was the mighty God, He did not think it fit to hold fast to that glory while His children suffered under the bondage of sin. So, He came, not requiring worship, but making Himself of no reputation and He became obedient unto the death of the cross to pay our fine for sin.
He did indeed deserve to be served, since He was the ruler of Israel and God in the flesh, being equal in all manner of glory with that eternal spirit, He instead came and served us as the Great Servant King by His deep love and grace! The Apostle Paul charges us to have this same mind.
So, as we are now well into this blessed Christmas season, remember what it’s really all about. It’s not about Santa and Rudolph; it’s not about tinsel and presents. It’s about serving and loving one another. This is the greatest gift that any of us could give.
Jesus said the world would know us by this one thing: How that we love one another. I encourage you this Christmas, look for extra opportunities to do just that.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
