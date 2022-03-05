Baptism is something that we do not hear taught a lot in religion. When it is taught, there seems to be so many views and church doctrines about it that it may be hard to discern the truth from what is false.
Some folks believe that it doesn’t matter what you believe about baptism or any other thing as long as you have faith in Jesus. So, here is an attempt to explain what the Bible says about baptism and I pray that as we study, that God’s message of truth will be obvious for all of us. The Bible also speaks of a baptism of fire and of trials which we will not deal with here.
As we began, we must realize that there are two types of baptisms mentioned within the New Testament. There is water baptism and there is baptism by the Holy Spirit. I will be seeking to prove water baptism as there are only two examples of Holy Spirit baptism recorded within the Bible.
The first example of Spirit baptism is found in Acts 1:8, where the apostles were promised power to perform miracles. In the next chapter, 2:1-11, this baptism of the Holy Spirit is fulfilled to the apostles, not the multitude of people. Please read the text.
The second example is in Acts 10:44-48 where we have the first Gentile Convert. The Holy Spirit has been poured out upon the gentiles like it was poured out upon the twelve apostles. Then, in verse 47 after receiving the baptism of the Holy Spirit, the Gentiles are commanded to be baptized in water in the name of the Lord, v. 47-48.
Baptism — comes from the Greek word “baptizo.” This word was not translated into English, it was transliterated into English. Meaning that almost letter for letter it was made into an English word. Its meaning is — dip, immerse, plunge, wash, sink, only in ritual sense (Arndt and Gingrich, Greek English Lexicon, page 130). So why transliterate the word and not translate the word? Perhaps because liberality had already become a part of Christianity. Catholicism had already approved and accepted both sprinkling and pouring as being acceptable forms of baptism. Neither of these are taught in the New Testament. Now let us look at New Testament examples of baptism. I know you can look at Webster’s Dictionary and it lists many definitions of baptism as sprinkling, pouring or immersion.
John’s baptism was water immersion. Matthew 3 gives adequate information as we read the whole chapter to prove this point. John baptized in the Jordan River, not beside the river. In Verse 16, it states that Jesus, when He was baptized, went up straightway out of the water.
John also baptized at other places, “And John was also baptizing in Aenon near to Salim, because there was much water there: and they came, and were baptized,” John 3:23.
Why was there so much water? Because of immersion. I think I could baptize 100 people if necessary and required to do so out of a single gallon of water, sprinkling and pouring as baptism has come to us through catholic doctrines. Jesus and His disciples then began to baptize according to the way that John had done so. John’s followers had begun to forsake him and to follow Jesus.
In Acts 19:1-7, we have recorded for us that a group of twelve men had been baptized unto John’s baptism, which was not now acceptable in the church. They were commanded to be baptized in the name of Jesus. Paul laid his hands on them, then they were able to speak in tongues and to prophesy. The ability to perform miracles was given through the laying on of the apostle’s hands to those not baptized of the Holy Spirit.
“Now when the apostles who were at Jerusalem heard that Samaria had received the word of God, they sent unto them Peter and John: Who, when they were come down, prayed for them, that they might receive the Holy Spirit: (For as yet he was fallen upon none of them: only they were baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus.) Then they laid their hands on them, and they received the Holy Spirit. And when Simon saw that through the laying on of the apostles’ hands The Holy Spirit was given, he offered them money, Saying, Give me also this power, that on whomsoever I lay my hands, he may receive the Holy Spirit. But Peter said unto him, Thy money perish with you, because you have thought that the gift of God may be purchased with money. You have neither part nor lot in this matter: for your heart is not right in the sight of God,” Acts 8:14-21.
The gifts of the Holy Spirit are transferred through the laying on of the apostles’ hands. This is the ability to perform miracles. The purpose of these miracles was to confirm the word. The Word has been confirmed today. The apostles are all dead. There are no miracles performed by man that are legitimate miracles today. Now God does perform miracles but not through man in an obvious way as this. Many claim that baptism in the Holy Spirit today gives them this power. It is deception and not biblical.
As we talk about water baptism, we must realize it is always a matter of choice. Something that you may choose to do. Baptism is never forced upon any person. As we have considered Holy Spirit baptism, it just came upon the apostles in Acts 2 and upon the first Gentile converts later on. They had no choice. Water baptism requires a choice.
Now, as we look at many verses concerning baptism, we learn that Jesus taught the disciples to go into all the world and to baptize them, then to continue teaching them, Matthew 28:18-20.
Baptism is for the remission of sin, or the forgiveness of sin, Acts 2:38.
Paul was told to arise and wash away his sins, calling on the name of the Lord, Acts 22:16.
We also have instructions that all believers become children of God through faith and obedience in Galatians 3:26-27.
We are all required to be baptized, Jew or Gentile, bond or free, male or female. We are baptized into the church or the body of Christ, I Corinthians 12:13.
The Bible teaches that baptism saves, I Peter 3:21.
Also that baptism pictures the death, burial and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, Roman 6:1-4.
Please read these verses carefully in search for the truth as God meant for His word to be interpreted.
For questions, comments, or a discussion, please contact me.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
