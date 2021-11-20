“And being in Bethany at the house of Simon the leper, as He sat at the table, a woman came having an alabaster flask of very costly oil of spikenard. Then she broke the flask and poured it on His head.” — Mark 14:3 NKJV
Have you ever had a favorite place? Living in close proximity to the Cherokee National Forest and the Great Smoky Mountains, many locals run to the hills as frequently as possible. You could say it’s their favorite place. For others, it might be the beach. I certainly love both. What causes our favorite place to be our favorite place?
Speaking for myself, it’s the awe of taking in God’s creation. Whether it’s the smell of the forest or the salty breeze from the ocean, there’s a calmness, a sense of serenity, a feeling of being at peace that may cause a place to become our favorite place.
I’ve often said that Bethany was Jesus’ favorite place for the same reasons. Every other place He went, crowds thronged Him or the religious affluent were plotting against Him … except at Bethany.
Here’s what we know. Jesus frequented Bethany and not one uproar is recorded while the was there. We also know that Mary, Martha and Lazarus lived in Bethany, as did Simon the leper. We find the story of the expensive ointment in the alabaster box (flask) being used to anoint Jesus, recorded by more than one gospel writer. One writer records it as the home of Mary, Martha and Lazarus while here; Mark records it as the home of Simon the leper.
Since a group of people were gathered here to share a meal together, we can be assured that Simon the leper no longer had leprosy, but has been healed by Jesus.
This would also explain the great love and devotion Mary, Martha and Lazarus had for Jesus because Simon the former leper was likely also their father, whom Jesus healed. This would explain how it is referred to as the home of Simon and can still be accurately called the residence of Mary, Martha and Lazarus.
Something else we must glean from this event can only be learned from the alabaster flask and its contents. The contents were pure nard (spikenard), something of aromatic beauty which was not only symbolic when used to anoint, it produced physical and even emotional delight as the pleasing aroma permeated the air they all were breathing.
The alabaster flask was just a vessel; a container. That was its only purpose, but the greatest lesson today is found in this … box.
If you do a quick Internet search on alabaster, you will find references to a white marble-like stone, sometimes used as large decorative pillars or pieces of sculptured art.
If you search the Greek word that is translated into English as “alabaster box” you will find this to be similar to a fragile flask that once filled with its precious liquid, the opening would have been permanently sealed, perhaps with molten glass. The only way to access the contents of this flask is to break the flask.
Now, let’s put it all into perspective.
Jesus is the perfect lamb about to be sacrificed to atone for our sin.
The pure nard is the sweet smell of our lives poured out as an offering to God and our savior.
The flask (vessel) is simply you and me. In order for our lives to produce a sweet fragrance for the honor and anointing of our Savior, WE MUST FIRST BE BROKEN.
Why are you going through this tough circumstance? So you can be broken. Why are you experiencing so much pain and trouble on every side? It’s to expose the contents of your soul. It’s to give you the opportunity to pour out a vessel full of praise and adoration so that Christ could once again go to His favorite place … the place where He gets what is hidden away inside the flask of your heart. As long as you aren’t broken, you have little worth. Your value is only seen and shared after you’ve been broken.
You are being broken, not because He doesn’t care, but because He wants to share this intimate experience with you. He wants the beautiful fragrance of grace within you to permeate the space around you. He wants you to anoint those around you with comfort, wisdom and meaning.
Being broken is definitely painful, but as I look back over my life, I realize my times of brokenness brought me into the presence of the only one who could put me back together. Being broken makes me useful to God and to others. Being useful, having a value, these accomplishments are priceless. I suppose you could come to the conclusion that brokenness … is possibly my favorite place!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
