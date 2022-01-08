We all have read or heard the story of “Foot Prints in the Sand” where in this person’s life there were two sets of footprints in the sand. One set of footprints represent that of the individual, and the other set of footprints represents those of the Lord, as He walks alongside us through life. At one point of desperation and despair, one set of footprints fade away and disappear. The individual comes to the conclusion that he is alone through the most difficult times. By the end of the story, we come to understand that this story represents Jesus as He carries us through life when we cannot make it alone. It is His one set of footprints carrying our burdens of life. It is our own footprints which have disappeared as we become totally dependent upon our Lord.
I don’t know how many of us have actually been in a situation or in circumstances of life where we become really desperate. When we may feel all alone with no place to turn for help. I am fortunate in that I could always turn to Dad and Mom in times of trouble. I am fortunate to have Dad in my life for 48 years, and my Mom for 65 years. One of my greatest areas of hope, trust, and dependence now is my wife. However, I have all spiritual blessings through Jesus, my Lord. Jesus now becomes, as I mature in knowledge and in trust, a much more dependable person to turn to. Furthermore, Jesus will be with me all the days of my life. I need to learn to trust more in His word. I need to learn and trust that when Jesus says something, I can believe and depend upon it. Even the best of us have moments of weakness. It is hard to stay positive and trusting 100 percent of the time. Perhaps we all can relate to some extent to the story above. What do we do when we feel all alone? What can we do when we feel our faith in a state of doubt, weakness and unworthiness?
We sing a song that is paraphrased in the following sentence. When my love for Christ grows weak, when for deeper faith I seek, then in thought I go to Thee, Garden of Gethsemane. A spiritual truth is expressed in this song.
“Draw nigh to God and He will draw near to you,” James 4:8.
We must turn to God in all possible ways through prayers, songs, and studies of His word in order for us to draw near to Him. We must realize that God is always with His faithful children. That He allows trials and tribulations within our life to prove us and test us. By remaining faithful to God through the trials, we are victorious and our character is set more solid. We develop a character of trust, faithfulness, honesty and integrity. We are known as righteous and holy before God our Creator. Life is challenging and for those without Christ, it is hard to imagine. The times of desperation when we offer prayers to God for our protection, health, security, safety, disease or affliction. Most of our prayers are spent upon self, and God does want us to express our needs. However, within our prayers we must use them also for thanksgiving, praise, honor, and glory to God. When God answers our prayers — be sure and give thanks. The power in not in the prayer, but the power is in God who listens to prayer.
Perhaps a few Bible examples are appropriate at this time of how God delivers in time of desperation and when we humble ourselves before Him. God’s efforts often are the strongest when our efforts seem useless and hopeless. We have God delivering Lot from a city of destruction. Sodom and Gomorrah as well as other cities were set for destruction. God sent an angel to assist and guide Lot out of the city. It was Gad that delivered Lot in spite of his desire to stay, Genesis 19.
When Job had lost everything, yet remained faithful to God, he lost ten children, his various types of animals, thousands of them, sheep, camels, donkeys, etc. Job lost his barns and houses and finally, he lost his health. Job was desperate and afflicted. He went from wealth to poverty in a matter of a few days. His wife wanted him to curse God and die. Job refused to give up. He maintained his integrity and righteousness. His body was in total misery. His friends only sit with him and accused him of sin and guilt. Job is an example of faith in God, of patience or endurance, an example of integrity and righteousness. His inner strength and trust in God is amazing. Of course we know the ending of the story. Job was blessed twice what he had lost. He had ten more children and his material wealth was doubled. God blesses those who, through patience, endurance, integrity, and righteousness, trust in Him.
This does not mean that God will give us double anything we have lost, materially. In fact, I read of no one in the Bible who is made wealthy with a promise other than Abraham, King Solomon, or Job; perhaps a few others. The majority of the faithful remained the same as far as material possessions.
Most of the time, as Christians in the New Testament, they were persecuted. Many gave out of their poverty and never seemed any better off in finances. The promise we have as Christians is spiritual blessings through Christ. Forgiveness of sin, release from the guilt and punishment of sin, the hope of eternal life. I see no example of anyone in the New Testament times of an apostle, teacher, or member of a congregation being made wealthy. On the other hand, they went through trials, tribulation, persecutions, and afflictions with a strong trust in Jesus and in their faith of His resurrection from the dead. Many even gave their life as a martyr for their faith.
The Apostle Paul wrote, after he had prayed three times for his personal healing of his thorn in the flesh, and was denied.
Jesus spoke to him saying, “My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness.”
Then Paul states, “Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me,” II Corinthians 12:9.
May all who have terminal illnesses, those whose homes have been destroyed by storms and tornados, those whose families are separated, those who seem to be without hope, those who are all alone — continue to trust in Jesus, glorify His name, live faithful lives before God. This may be God’s mission for you, that you glorify His name. Heaven will surely be worth it all — any suffering, or sacrifice. Continue to be faithful to His word of life.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
