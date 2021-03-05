Hello friend and welcome to a new quarter in the International Sunday Lesson series. The general theme is “Prophets Faithful to God’s Covenant.”
There are three units, “Faithful Prophets,” “Prophets of Restoration,” and “Courageous Prophets of Change.” Lessons for Unit 1 are from the Books of Exodus, Deuteronomy, Joshua, as well as 1 and 2 Kings, and discuss the role of prophets to the nation of Israel. Unit 2 will examine the hope of the people as revealed in the Books of Ezra, Nehemiah, and Lamentations. Lastly, the prophets that called God’s people back to Him are examined in the Books of 1 Kings, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, and Jonah.
Be inspired!
First, from the prophet Moses’ perspective, “The Lord thy God will raise up unto thee a Prophet from the midst of thee, of thy brethren, like unto me; unto him ye shall hearken;” (verse 15).
And secondly here in verse 18; this time God makes the pronouncement, “I will raise them up a Prophet from among their brethren, like unto thee.”
The prolific author, Bible scholar and church pastor John MacArthur wrote that the singular pronoun emphasizes the ultimate Prophet who was to come. Both the Old Testament (Deuteronomy 34:10) and the New (Acts 3:22, 23; 7:37) interpret this passage as a reference to the coming Messiah, who like Moses would receive and preach divine revelation and lead His people (reference John 1:21, 25, 43–45; 6:14; 7:40). In fact, Jesus was like Moses in several other ways: 1. He was spared death as a baby (Exodus 2; Matthew 2:13–23). 2. He renounced a royal court (Philippians 2:5–8; Hebrews 11:24–27). 3. He had compassion on His people (Numbers 27:17; Matthew 9:36). 4. He made intercession for the people (Deuteronomy 9:18; Hebrews 7:25). 5. He spoke with God face to face (Exodus 34:29, 30; 2 Corinthians 3:7). And 6. He was the mediator of a covenant (Deuteronomy 29:1; Hebrews 8:6, 7).
J.R. Dummelow thought that, “At no time is it easy to distinguish between the true prophet and the false prophet,” but it appears to us that he was mistaken in this.
It is easy enough to tell the true from the false, whether in the instance of prophets or teachers, and it is just as imperative now as it was then to be able to tell the one from the other.
Of course, in these two verses, only one test was proposed, and as Dummelow said, “This test could only be applied to prophecies of the immediate future.”
The renowned Merrill Unger provides the following as a means of distinguishing between true and false prophets: 1. The false prophet leads into some form or variation of idolatry. 2. He speaks his own words (not God’s words), and in the name of other gods. 3. His promises are fake or only half-true. The prophecies of true prophets are true.
In addition to these tests, the moral character of the prophet himself, or the teacher, and the moral quality of their teachings give invaluable clues. In the New Testament, the same question of how to discern the false teacher is treated, and there it all turns upon his evaluation of Christ.
“Every spirit that confesses not Jesus, is not of God” (1 John 4:3).
To this, we might also add that any denial of the Holy Bible is a certain mark and indication of the false teacher, of which we say, sadly, “many of them have gone out into the world.”
Notice here how Moses moved immediately to the subject of the false prophets, not adding any explanation whatever. Why? Prophecy was already known throughout the world of that day, and the people already knew of both kinds, the false and the true, having very recently at the time Moses spoke these words stripped the clothes off of the dead Balaam. Thus, there is no “institution of the law of prophecy” here at all, but a promise of “that Prophet” who would redeem people from sin. (Coffman Commentaries)
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.