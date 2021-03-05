Hello friend and welcome to a new quarter in the International Sunday Lesson series. The general theme is “Prophets Faithful to God’s Covenant.”

There are three units, “Faithful Prophets,” “Prophets of Restoration,” and “Courageous Prophets of Change.” Lessons for Unit 1 are from the Books of Exodus, Deuteronomy, Joshua, as well as 1 and 2 Kings, and discuss the role of prophets to the nation of Israel. Unit 2 will examine the hope of the people as revealed in the Books of Ezra, Nehemiah, and Lamentations. Lastly, the prophets that called God’s people back to Him are examined in the Books of 1 Kings, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, and Jonah.

Be inspired!

Moses: Prophet of Deliverance Deuteronomy 18:15-22

I. God Promises a Prophet (Deuteronomy 18:15) “Prophet from the midst of thee, like unto” (v. 15) Moses. The common contemporary Jewish interpretation of these verses is that the “Prophet ... like unto (Moses]” is a collective reference to the successive line of prophets in Israel who followed Moses (Joshua, Samuel). Yet there is no reason to assume that the grammatically singular term “prophet” (Hebrew, navi) should be read as a collective singular. Nor was this the common interpretation in New Testament times (see John 1:21). The early church viewed the Messiah’s identification with Moses as a key messianic element. To reject the prophetic messianic implications of this passage fails to recognize that in the history of Israel, no other person besides Jesus functioned with God or with the people of Israel in a fashion similarly to Moses. (Zondervan)

II. God Responds to the People (Deuteronomy 18:16-17) Verses 16–18 indicate that Jesus was to be a mediator between God and man, like Moses. The use of the singular noun led some Jewish expositors to seek to identify the prophet with some individual, such as Joshua or Jeremiah (but verses 21, 22 exclude such an interpretation). He was to be like Jesus in that He was faithful (Hebrews 3:2), full of compassion and love (Numbers 27:17; Matthew 9:36), a powerful intercessor for his people (9:18; Hebrews 7:25), speaking with God face-to-face and reflecting the divine glory (2 Corinthians 3:7). Like Christ, he was to be a mighty prophet in word and deed (Luke 24:19), a revealer of God’s will and purpose (Revelation 1:1); a mediator of the covenant (Hebrews 8:6, 7); and a leader of the people (Isaiah 55:4). (King James Study Bible)

III. A Prophets Qualifications (Deuteronomy 18:18-19) Twice the words “like unto (KJV)” are expressed.

First, from the prophet Moses’ perspective, “The Lord thy God will raise up unto thee a Prophet from the midst of thee, of thy brethren, like unto me; unto him ye shall hearken;” (verse 15).

And secondly here in verse 18; this time God makes the pronouncement, “I will raise them up a Prophet from among their brethren, like unto thee.”

The prolific author, Bible scholar and church pastor John MacArthur wrote that the singular pronoun emphasizes the ultimate Prophet who was to come. Both the Old Testament (Deuteronomy 34:10) and the New (Acts 3:22, 23; 7:37) interpret this passage as a reference to the coming Messiah, who like Moses would receive and preach divine revelation and lead His people (reference John 1:21, 25, 43–45; 6:14; 7:40). In fact, Jesus was like Moses in several other ways: 1. He was spared death as a baby (Exodus 2; Matthew 2:13–23). 2. He renounced a royal court (Philippians 2:5–8; Hebrews 11:24–27). 3. He had compassion on His people (Numbers 27:17; Matthew 9:36). 4. He made intercession for the people (Deuteronomy 9:18; Hebrews 7:25). 5. He spoke with God face to face (Exodus 34:29, 30; 2 Corinthians 3:7). And 6. He was the mediator of a covenant (Deuteronomy 29:1; Hebrews 8:6, 7).

IV. Beware of False Prophets (Deuteronomy 18:20-22) These last verses in the chapter deal with how to distinguish between the true prophets and the false prophets.

J.R. Dummelow thought that, “At no time is it easy to distinguish between the true prophet and the false prophet,” but it appears to us that he was mistaken in this.

It is easy enough to tell the true from the false, whether in the instance of prophets or teachers, and it is just as imperative now as it was then to be able to tell the one from the other.

Of course, in these two verses, only one test was proposed, and as Dummelow said, “This test could only be applied to prophecies of the immediate future.”

The renowned Merrill Unger provides the following as a means of distinguishing between true and false prophets: 1. The false prophet leads into some form or variation of idolatry. 2. He speaks his own words (not God’s words), and in the name of other gods. 3. His promises are fake or only half-true. The prophecies of true prophets are true.

In addition to these tests, the moral character of the prophet himself, or the teacher, and the moral quality of their teachings give invaluable clues. In the New Testament, the same question of how to discern the false teacher is treated, and there it all turns upon his evaluation of Christ.

“Every spirit that confesses not Jesus, is not of God” (1 John 4:3).

To this, we might also add that any denial of the Holy Bible is a certain mark and indication of the false teacher, of which we say, sadly, “many of them have gone out into the world.”

Notice here how Moses moved immediately to the subject of the false prophets, not adding any explanation whatever. Why? Prophecy was already known throughout the world of that day, and the people already knew of both kinds, the false and the true, having very recently at the time Moses spoke these words stripped the clothes off of the dead Balaam. Thus, there is no “institution of the law of prophecy” here at all, but a promise of “that Prophet” who would redeem people from sin. (Coffman Commentaries)

Christ in the Text: The LORD thy God will raise up unto thee a Prophet from the midst of thee, of thy brethren, like unto me; unto him ye shall harken. — Deuteronomy 18:15

Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.

Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.