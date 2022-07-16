If the human body was a creation of another person, we would call it a modern marvel of ingenuity.
Its capacity to navigate our environment is unsurpassed in durability and flexibility. Granted, if you need to cover hundreds of miles at a time, nothing beats an airplane for flight or even a car for driving. But before either of those were invented, humans were crossing great expanses of land; some by horseback or camel, which required the training, care, and feeding of creatures larger than us, and others by foot. Our ability to explore our surroundings is limited only by the vision we have.
The human body is fascinating.
Or as King David said it, “I am fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:14).
Let’s think about the body’s ability to heal itself. Many of us were injured in childhood. It may have been a broken bone or something that required stitches. Regardless, our bodies worked to heal the damage. We may have needed a bone set by a doctor or a wound sutured, but once corrected, our body did the rest.
I take comfort in the fact, should I get a scrape, a cut, or any number of non-life-threatening injuries, my body will heal itself. All I have to do is clean the wound, if necessary, cover it with a bandage, perhaps, and leave it alone. Give it time and it will be healed.
I suspect most of us have experienced the same thing. Many of us probably had our mothers warn us not to pick at a scab.
“It will open the wound and take longer to heal,” she would warn us.
I picked at my fair share of scabs. Sometimes it was to test her theory, sometimes it was because it itched, and sometimes it was because I was bored. In the long run, it didn’t really matter. It still healed.
But then again, we are fearfully and wonderfully made.
I got to thinking about our body’s propensity to heal itself and wondered if our spirit and soul have the same capacity. I think they do. Here’s why …
First, according to the Apostle Paul, we are triune beings: We are spirit creatures, we have a soul, and we live in a body (reference I Thessalonians 5:23). This body is our earth suit, giving us access to this physical realm. Our spirit represents our true selves; it is the center, or heart, of man. Our soul is our mind, will, and emotions. With it, we can process stimuli from this physical realm and the spiritual, as well.
Secondly, if you believe as I do, the sacrifice Jesus paid on Calvary addressed healing in each of the three parts of our existence.
Isaiah prophesied, “But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed” (Isaiah 53:5).
The first part of that verse speaks to our spiritual side: “transgressions” and “iniquities” provide healing for our relationship with God. “Peace” is healing for our mind, will, and emotions. And, lastly, “with his stripes we are healed” speaks specifically to our bodies.
So, if we are triune beings and Jesus’ sacrifice provided healing for spirit, soul, and body, why do so many seem sick in their spirit or soul, not to mention their bodies?
Maybe we can compare it to a child’s cut and the subsequent scab. I remember a time when I had a cut on a prominent place on my arm. The scab was unsightly and bothersome. I got tired of looking at it, so I ripped it off. Of course, it bled again. I had to clean it up, bandage it, and wait. Once the bandage was no longer necessary, I was once again looking at an ugly and bothersome scab. As a young child, I repeated the process a couple of times, before I finally realized it won’t heal until I leave it alone and give it time.
I wonder if, spiritually speaking, some Christians aren’t doing the same thing internally that I was doing to my arm naturally: Picking the scab and not giving it time to heal? Or maybe they haven’t cleaned the wound and it can’t heal?
When I was a teenager, our church had summer missionaries come work with the youth. They weren’t much older than some of us and many remained friends for years afterwards. I met with one of the missionaries after having not seen him for a dozen years or so. During our discussion, he told me how a friend in his hometown in Texas had done him wrong. He recounted detail after detail, what he said, what his friend said. It was quite a vivid recollection. From his exhaustive account, I assumed it had happened the previous week. I was dumbfounded when he told me it happened seven years prior.
All this time, he was walking in unforgiveness.
Joyce Meyer once said, “Harboring unforgiveness is like drinking poison and hoping your enemy will die.”
That unforgiveness was acting as a poison that wouldn’t allow his own spiritual wound to heal. Additionally, it was affecting his soul, taking up more of his thought life than any one life event should.
If we heed the scriptures, walk in love, forgive others, treat others as we wish to be treated, it will allow spiritual and soulish healing to take place naturally.
Continue in the word of God; as King David wrote, “He sent his word, and healed them …” (Psalm 107:20).
For the record, I have been wounded spiritually. I have been attacked emotionally. I have sustained injury to my natural man. However, just like that cut on my arm, I have healed from each and every one. I could play the victim card, but why? There’s nothing to be gained by it. Without love and forgiveness, a wound can’t heal. Recounting an offense is like ripping off a scab over and over. At some point, we have to let it go.
Dear Reader, I leave you today with this piece of advice from Proverbs, “My son, attend to my words; incline thine ear unto my sayings. Let them not depart from thine eyes; keep them in the midst of thine heart. For they are life unto those that find them, and health to all their flesh” (Proverbs 4:20-22).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
