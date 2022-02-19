“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ,” (Ephesians 1:3 [NKJV]).
I like dessert. I like all desserts, but some I like far better than others. They don’t have to be fancy; they don’t have to be complicated; in fact, some of my favorites are pretty simple.
Banana pudding when cooked in a pot from scratch, then simply poured over vanilla wafers, is without a doubt one of my favorites. Coconut creme pie, pumpkin pie, followed by a long list of other sweet sensations are also on my list of favs.
Have you ever tasted something that was so good that you described it as “a little taste of heaven?”
What would you think if I told you that you could experience Heaven right now?
I’m very much aware that the Bible teaches us that “the half has not been told,” so we can be certain that when we arrive we will be amazed by the splendors we’ve never even imagined.
But what about the things that have been revealed about heaven?
I’m not suggesting that we can have streets of gold and gates of pearl here; in fact, this verse doesn’t refer to the tangible but to the “spiritual blessings” found in heaven.
Here in the West, we have more than enough tangible blessings to go around when we compare ourselves to other parts of the world. Usually we can save our money and purchase tangible things if we try hard enough. It’s not so much the tangible blessings of heaven that we need. The spiritual blessings are really what we need most and often we are in such pursuit of the tangible that we neglect taking possession of what is already ours as disciples of Christ.
What are some of those spiritual blessings in the heavenly places in Christ? Let’s list just a few.
Over and over, the New Testament reveals that no matter what kind of stressful and difficult situation we are facing, we have access to PEACE. This is just one of the spiritual blessings from heaven through Christ.
Peace of mind, an unexplainable peace in your heart, this is always available to the child of God. It’s also called spiritual rest, yet many Christians fall victim to the pressures of this life simply because they haven’t laid hold to the peace that passes all understanding.
Along with heavenly peace, there’s a heavenly joy that is accessible to us right now. I know that as decades come and go, fewer and fewer people have tapped into this resource.
I can remember a time when church members found their strength primarily in the word of God. I’m afraid many nowadays look to music style, programs or fellowship opportunities to satisfy that thirst down inside to truly experience God. That’s an experience that always produces an overwhelming joy.
Of course there are other blessings in heavenly places in Christ that we have access to here on earth, but let’s just take these two for the moment.
For those who want to experience God, consider these words from the first chapter of the gospel of John.
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was God, and the Word became flesh and dwelt among us.”
That’s obviously speaking of Jesus. He is the Word that became flesh. If you want to experience Him, you will have to do it through the Word of God.
Then your joy shall be unspeakable and full of glory.
As for peace, you find it in the same place.
Jesus said in John 16:33 “in this world you will have tribulation, but, be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”
In these troubled days that we are living in, what could be more valuable and genuinely beneficial to us than to really be at peace within ourselves and to be full of true joy. If you will turn from the pursuit of earthly things toward a genuine pursuit of God, you can rest assured that you will find peace and joy, and that my friends really is a little piece of heaven!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.