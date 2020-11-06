I find it interesting that the first time the Bible records someone talking it is our Heavenly Father speaking light into existence. To whom was He speaking? Who heard what He had to say? Did anyone respond to His words?
We’re so used to using words to communicate we neglect to realize the power in our own spoken words. What if I told you our ability to speak was not to communicate, but to create? What if every word we uttered produced something? As if a pronouncement of a thought or feeling brought it to pass?
Think back on those times in your life when you said something to someone and it had an impact on them, good or bad. Or the time someone said something to you which caused you to change your situation or feelings.
As a child, did anyone ever say you’d never amount to much? Or did they praise you for something? Did you ever hear any of these?
“She’s so cute, I bet she’ll be a model.”
“He’s from that family? He’ll be worthless.”
“He sure is tall, I bet he’ll play basketball.”
Some of the most encouraging and the most destructive words can come from one’s own parents.
How would you feel if you heard, “Why are you looking at college brochures? You’re not smart enough to go to college”?
But if they said, “We know you can do it,” would not that instill confidence?
King Solomon wrote, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof” (Proverbs 18:21).
With our words, we can speak life, or with our words, we can speak death. Our first realization of this is typically with the words spoken over us by our parents.
Almost everyone can think back to something their mom or dad said about them that either impacted them positively or negatively. I remember bringing a report card home and was proud to show it to my father. It was all As and one B. (My older brother and younger sister were both straight A students. Me? Not so much.)
My father’s response to the report card was, “What’s the B for?”
I knew he was proud of my performance, but at the same time his subtle jab was his way of letting me know I could do better. While I was disappointed that he didn’t recognize all the As, I was challenged to improve.
The words a parent speaks creates an image inside a child as to what their life will hold for them.
What if every word you spoke immediately came to pass? What if it wasn’t immediate, but came to pass eventually? Would you still say them?
The words you speak gives an insight into what you believe, because what one believes is typically what one is speaking.
Jesus said, “Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.”
The full passage reads like this:
“Either make the tree good and its fruit good, or else make the tree bad and its fruit bad; for a tree is known by its fruit. Brood of vipers! How can you, being evil, speak good things? For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. A good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth good things, and an evil man out of the evil treasure brings forth evil things. But I say to you that for every idle word men may speak, they will give account of it in the day of judgment. For by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned” (Matthew 12:33-37 [NKJV]).”
This final statement gives us great insight into the importance of our words. We are not simply communicating; we are speaking our future into existence. And that future will be eternal life or eternal death. It’s our choice and one we make through speaking.
Consider what James, the half-brother of Jesus, wrote:
“If anyone does not stumble in word, he is a perfect man, able also to bridle the whole body. Indeed, we put bits in horses’ mouths that they may obey us, and we turn their whole body. Look also at ships: although they are so large and are driven by fierce winds, they are turned by a very small rudder wherever the pilot desires. Even so the tongue is a little member and boasts great things” (James 3:2b-5a [NKJV]).
With our tongue we control our destiny, spirit, soul, and body. What are you saying?
To get back to my initial question: Who was listening when God said, “Let there be light”?
Light was listening and light responded by shining out of the darkness. Had anyone seen light before God called it forth? I don’t know, but it shines now.
What are you calling forth? What are your words bringing into existence? If we were to record every word you spoke over the last 24 hours, would you want to live with those things the rest of your life? If not, maybe it’s time to reexamine your speech.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
