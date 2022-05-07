Some parts of it are not without great difficulties; but its main scope and design is apparent to all. It is a continuation of the subject discussed in the previous chapter and is intended mainly to show that the gospel could affect what the Law was incapable of doing.
In chapter 7, the apostle had showed that the Law of Moses was incapable of producing sanctification or peace of mind. The Apostle had traced its influence on the mind in different conditions and shown that equally before regeneration and afterward, it was incapable of producing peace and holiness.
However, here in chapter 8, Paul proceeds to show that the power of the gospel produces what the Law could not.
Despite all the attempts of man to reach a fair distribution of creation’s riches, the chaos is steadily increasing. Humankind trusts in their abilities and forgets that they are fallen in sin.
Original sin dragged creation into “the fall.” So, creation has been made subject to vanity, not of its will, but by the conscious sin of man.
And yet, there is hope for creation. It will be set free. Currently the curse rests on creation like a yoke. You can see this by the corruption that attaches itself to everything.
The corruption of the creation means that creation has been pulled downward to a lower state. She no longer has the glorious state of Eden. This pulling down is because of the corruption that entered creation along with sin. But the moment is close when the children of God will be in glory.
When the Lord Jesus takes them away, they will really be free and out of the reach of the corruption in creation. And soon afterwards, the creation itself will be set free. (Kingcomments)
Friend, do you also look forward to this “turn of events?” I sincerely hope so!
Our new life in the Spirit is a taste of what is to come. But we groan in our present bodies “within ourselves” as we endure the agonies of the old creation, longing to be clothed with our habitation which is from Heaven, so that our mortality (and bodily weaknesses) might be swallowed up in life (2 Corinthians 5:2, 4).
We long that this body which we have to endure in this time of our humiliation (“this vile body”) might become like his glorious body (Philippians 3:21). And we groan because of our desire to be delivered from the depredations of sin (Romans 7:24).
For we await our adoption, when we will be adopted as true sons who have been transformed into His image, that is, we await the redemption of our bodies. Then finally all traces of sin and decay will have been removed. (Pett)
And prayer is our refuge, the expression of our dependence upon God and our utmost confidence in Him. But while we know how to pray, we often do not know “what we should pray for as we ought.” It is then that the Spirit makes intercession with groanings that cannot be uttered.
“Prayer is most commonly the witness of our infirmities. The burdened heart may find itself too full for speech, too much perplexed, for the ordering of its thoughts. But there is an utterance of supplication that makes no sound. It is the Spirit, as the helper of our infirmities, who makes these desires known to the God. Groaning in sympathy with the tried and longing heart, He makes His intercession for the Saints according to the will of God.”
Thus, the mind of the Spirit in us is known of God — and heard by Him. And then we must remember that besides this intercession of the Spirit there is the intercession of Christ at the right hand of God (Romans 8:34). The believer is therefore hedged about and made secure and if he or she walks in the Spirit, constant peace and joy will be Christ’s daily portion for them.
He permits these things, but that is much different than causing them. Therefore, when tragedy touches a believer we should not conclude that this is one of the “all things” that God causes. Rather this verse says that God brings good out of all things, even tragedies, for the Christian.
The causes of tragedy are Satan, the sinful choices of people and the consequences of living in a sinful world (reference James 1:13-14): Satan, sin and sinners. Even though God permits or allows bad things to happen, Scripture never lays the blame for these things on God and neither should we. (Constable)
In verse 29 we discover that believers will be conformed to the image of His own Son — explains God’s dealings with them as His chosen sons in this present age. He is ever at work to reproduce the moral image of Christ in them.
All that now comes into their lives He uses for their good to further that glorious goal. His aim for them now is not to make them happy, materially prosperous or famous, but to make them Christlike. He now uses “all things” — the sad as well as the glad, the painful as well as the pleasant, the things that perplex and disappoint as well as the things they eagerly strive and pray for — to further His eternal purpose for them. In His infinite wisdom He knows what is needed to bring about that transformation. For some of His own He may need to use hotter fire and strike with harder blows than in His dealings with others to affect the formation of Christ’s image in them.
This may be because some believers may be more resistant to His molding activities or are more prone to insist on their own efforts.
Lastly, Paul summarized the steps involved in our realization of God’s purpose: calling, justification and glorification. Though glorification is yet future, the apostle spoke of it here as past. He could do so, not because it has already happened, but because it is so certain to take place that it is as good as having happened already.
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of over 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.