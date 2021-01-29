I think we are all familiar with the passage of scripture in the book of Mark where Jesus commissions His disciples.
The Lord said, “Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.” (Mark 16:15)
Now, saints, I want to say that just reading our Bible in context here, we understand that clearly the Lord Jesus spoke these words to His Apostles.
When Jesus came to earth from heaven, He came to save sinners, to loose those who are bound, to give light to those who are in darkness. He came to preach the good news, the gospel of the kingdom; not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance. All these things were accomplished through His cross, his death, burial and resurrection. And upon his resurrection, as we all know, He returned to heaven from whence he came. But before doing so, He commissioned these Apostles to continue the work that he had begun.
Beloved, I am a firm believer that God is no respecter of persons. He shows no partiality because that’s what His word says. Therefore, the Lord’s commission is not just for the Apostles, it’s for the Church as a whole! If you read about the early Church in the book of Acts, you see that this is so.
If “Go into all the world and preach the Gospel” was for the Apostles alone, then the message would have died off with them, but every member of the Church is to be a witness for Jesus Christ wherever we are and in whatever we do.
Saints, the word of God declares, “Ye (you all) are my witnesses, saith the Lord, and my servant whom I have chosen” (Isaiah 43:10) and that “Ye (you all) shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.” (Acts 1:8)
As we tarry for the return of Christ, we are to be continuing His Gospel work upon the earth. Not just the pastor, the preacher, the teacher, the evangelist, but all the saints. We are all to be the body of Jesus Christ, His church. I think somewhere down the line, we got this whole “church thing” mixed up. Somehow, we began to believe that the building we meet in is a “church.” We often call it that, but we shouldn’t. The church is a group and body of believers that gather together to worship Jesus, to fellowship, to pray and hear God’s word. The church is a people who are redeemed by the grace of God, recipients of eternal life, and a people who love others as themselves.
Likewise, we began to think that inside these four walls, this structure that we call “church,” that the sinners would just come to us and just getting them in this building would do the work of conversation. What audacity! Jesus told us to go out, but here we are sitting on our padded pews, all cozy and comfortable, expecting them to come to us.
Now listen, if our focus is to “just invite people to church,” we think that this absolves us of preaching the gospel to them, but it doesn’t.
We wrongly think, “Well, if I invite them to church, then I’ve done my part.”
No, you haven’t. Your job is to share with them the life-changing truths of the gospel.
“Go, everybody, into the world and tell them about the good news”!
We may think it’s the pastor’s job, but the pastor’s job is to care for the souls of the church and help them mature in Christ, but it’s up to the church to take the gospel outside of these walls and tell somebody about it in detail and, if possible, lead them to salvation!
The pandemic has presented a host of problems for our world, and especially the church. It has hindered our ability to be together like we want, but I want you to think about something for just a minute. Did you ever think that God allowed these things to be so for a reason? Do you think He forced us into virtual meetings for the purpose of getting us out of these four walls so we can do our job?
Now, I know with this virus, they say “don’t go to gather, don’t go here and don’t go there,” but still we must go to the store or wherever to get supplies to live. What about then? Is there somebody there that needs to hear the gospel? I’m sure there is. What about folks you have not talked to in eons? Would now be a good time to reconnect and share the Gospel, over the phone or however? There are a million ways we can do it effectively and safely, but however we do it, it must be done.
Saints, I believe that many times life and circumstances can all be about perspective. You know, we can look at things from our perspective or we can look at things from God’s. I think we can view the coronavirus from our side of things as dismal and awful, for it is. Many folks have been sick and died from it and it has forced us into gathering online. But I think we can also see it from God’s side of things.
I believe He is saying, “Get out of your four walls, don’t think sinners and those who need the gospel are just going to come to you. Listen up, get back to the original call and basics, and go ye into all the world and preach the gospel”.
Church, if not us, then who? Is there not a cause? One pastor per congregation can’t do it. It takes a church; it takes a whole body. I pray from this day forward you will take seriously this call, for the Lord indeed has called you. With love, will you tell somebody about Jesus, their need to be saved and how they can be born again?
I’ll close with this from Romans.
Paul wrote: “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? and how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? and how shall they hear without a preacher? And how shall they preach, except they be sent? as it is written, How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace, and bring glad tidings of good things! But they have not all obeyed the gospel. For Esaias saith, Lord, who hath believed our report? So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” (Romans 10:13-17)
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
