If you’ve ever been asked this question, you were probably on a job interview. I’ve been told anyone applying for employment should be prepared to answer this question during the initial applicant screening process. (I haven’t interviewed for a job in years, so I’ll assume what I’ve heard about this question is true.)
The funniest answer I’ve heard: “I see myself with your job!”
While it may be comical, I would not recommend telling any potential boss you’re planning to replace them in the near future.
Regardless, the question is a good one for anybody: Where DO you see yourself in five years?
Do you see your health better or worse? Will you be stronger or weaker? Will you be more active or less?
What about your finances? Do you see yourself richer or poorer? Do you see debts paid, cash on hand, and a full retirement account? Or do you see the repo man paying you a visit and bankruptcy looming on the horizon?
What about your social life? Do you see your relationships, whether it be at work or home, improving or getting strained? Do you see yourself surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones? Or do you see yourself living alone?
Have you even thought to imagine your life in five years? What about ten years? Fifteen or twenty?
Do you have any goals? Any plans? Any forward-looking thinking whatsoever? Do you dream of a better future?
Hockey player, Wayne Gretzky, once famously said, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”
Unfortunately, I know too many Christians who have stopped believing in a better future.
They have been bombarded with the negativity of life and have allowed the pressure, or stress, or trials to get them down. Some think the future here will never improve; they’re just hanging on until the rapture comes.
That’s not me. And I don’t believe that’s my God.
Jesus gave us a great example of prayer, known as the Lord’s Prayer, in which he tells us to say, “Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven” (Matthew 6:10).
So, I ask you, how is it in heaven? Is there any sickness or disease in heaven? Is there any poverty or lack in heaven? Is there any trouble or trials in heaven? Obviously not. Consequently, it is acceptable to pray for health, peace, and prosperity while we are pilgrims here in this world.
Maybe you are one who has prayed for health, peace, or prosperity but have not seen a fruition of your prayers. Now it’s been years, and nothing has changed. I suspect King Solomon described your situation to a T.
“Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but when the desire comes, it is a tree of life” (Proverbs 13:12 (MEV]).
There is power in hope and imagination. They can get us focused on a better future and give us the joy of anticipation. Joy is an important fruit of the spirit (reference Galatians 5:22).
Remember, “… the joy of the Lord is your strength” (Nehemiah 8:10 (MEV]).
I would encourage you, Dear Reader, make plans for your future, set goals, create a vision board, if you will. Give yourself something in which to hope.
Thereby you will have an idea of how to use your faith. Remember, faith is the substance of things hoped for (reference Hebrews 11:1). If you have no hope, where are you putting your faith?
Lastly, I will leave you with these two passages from the Old Testament. Both involve making plans.
The first is, “Commit your way to the Lord; trust also in Him, and He will bring it to pass. He will bring forth your righteousness as the light, and your judgment as the noonday” (Psalm 37:5,6 (MEV]).
The second has a similar theme, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths” (Proverbs 3:5,6 (MEV]).
The part that resonates with me is “… lean not on your own understanding.”
So often, I want to know how God’s going to do it, when He’s going to do it, where it will take place, etc. It can be quite a challenge to simply let it go and not wonder about it.
I just keep my focus on His Word and in five years I’ll be …
Well, let’s just say where I see myself in five years is nowhere near as important as where you see yourself.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
