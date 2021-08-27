Luke 16:16, “The law and the prophets were until John, since that time the kingdom of God has been preached, and everyone is pressing into it.”
The teachings of Jesus state that the prophecies of the kingdom of God were before the time of John the Baptist, and now it is near, (at that time, 30 AD), as we see those who were pressing into it. In the time of Christ, all prophecies concerning the Messiah and those concerning the kingdom were now very near at hand, to be fulfilled.
Just to mention one of these prophecies is found in Daniel 7:14. (NKJV) “Then to Him was given dominion and glory and a kingdom that all peoples, nations, and languages should serve Him. His dominion is an everlasting dominion, which shall not pass away, and His kingdom the one which shall never be destroyed.”
Here, we have a prophecy of an eternal kingdom and an eternal king. This is a Messianic prophecy. This is all fulfilled in Christ and His Church. Please give careful attention as we study this subject.
Mark 9:1 (NKJV), “and He said unto them, ‘Assuredly, I say to you that there are some standing here who will not taste death till they see the kingdom of God present with power.”’
So Jesus said, as if you need an interpretation, that there were people living during the time of Jesus who would be alive when His Kingdom came into existence. As we go back up to Daniel, we see that His kingdom of the church is made up of all peoples of the earth, that all peoples, nations, and languages should serve Him. The church accomplishes this in every way. The church is the kingdom of God. This is not so much of a physical kingdom, but represents a spiritual kingdom. Jesus said that His kingdom was not of this world, in other words, not a physical kingdom; otherwise His servants would pick up swords and fight — John 18:36-36. Here, we also have Jesus acknowledging to be King.
Jesus was recognized as king by the Jewish people during His triumphal entry into the city of Jerusalem before His crucifixion — Matthew 21:25, John 12:12-15. Pilate had asked Jesus if He were the king of the Jews, to which Jesus acknowledged that He is the king of the Jews — Mark 15:2. The apostles, John and Paul, specifically state that Jesus is Lord of lords, and King of kings — Revelation 19:16, I Timothy 6:15.
After the establishment of the Church, in Acts 2, we have recorded for us the first gospel sermon preached by the Apostle Peter. Later, we have Philip the evangelist preaching concerning the kingdom of God and the name of Jesus Christ — Acts 8:12. These two subjects go together, Jesus and the kingdom.
We also have the Apostle Paul preaching on the kingdom in Acts 28:30-31 (NKJV), “Then Paul dwelt two whole years in his own rented house, and received all who came to him, preaching the kingdom of God and teaching the things which concern the Lord Jesus Christ with all confidence, no one forbidding him.”
The believer is part of this kingdom as the Apostle Paul further teaches — Colossians 1:13, 18 (NKJV).
Verse 13: “He has delivered us from the power of darkness and conveyed us into the kingdom of the Son of His love.”
Verse 18: “And He is the head of the body, the church, who is the beginning, the first born from the dead, that in all thigs He may have the preeminence.”
Here, the terms kingdom, church, and body are interchangeable. They all mean the same thing.
Jesus is King of kings now and Lord of lords now upon the earth. The earth is held accountable to Jesus. Jesus is in control or has complete authority now upon this earth.
Matthew 28:18 (NKJV), “And Jesus came and spoke to them, saying, ‘all authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth.’”
So Jesus has all authority now on earth. Christ reigns specifically through His church. Christ holds the earth to a high standard of morality through the church. Governments cannot change morality standards. Evil governments are corrupted and are not approved of Christ. These governments are just allowed to reign for the time being but will be held accountable to God.
Those who believe that Jesus failed to set up His kingdom during His incarnation are badly mistaken. Jesus did not fail to set up His kingdom. Jesus is not a failure. God has not given any instructions or plans for the Jewish people as a nation other than the destruction of Jerusalem, Matthew 24, and the end of the nation. There are no special blessings upon Israel since the incarnation of Jesus. Israel was destroyed as a nation politically and religiously. The Law of Moses has now ceased to be practiced for all time. Israel will never again sacrifice animals in any way with the approval by God. Any association of Israel as a friendly nation toward them will be of no benefit unless both nations are righteous, or Christian in values. The teachings of modern day religious groups is all contradictory to what the Bible teaches, concerning a future kingdom to be set up. The kingdom does exist now, Christ is King now. Israel has no special interest from God as a nation. The only special interest that God has in Israel is if these people are Christians.
I am not Anti-Semitic, as in total opposition to the Jews. I would like an opportunity to help them see the truth of God’s message in the Bible. The truth of what the bible actually teaches. All men are recognized as one in Christ Jesus.
Galatians 3:28 (NKJV), “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”
Christians are now the elect of God.
Colossians 3:12 (NKJV), “Therefore as the elect of God” Paul was speaking to the church at Colossae or the individuals as Christians that they are the elect of God.
I Peter 2:9 (NKJV), “But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, His own special people, that you may proclaim the praises of Him who called you out of darkness into His marvelous light.”
This elect of God is the church. The holy nation is the church. God wants us to know and understand.
This light represents understanding and goodness. To be kept in darkness is ignorance or lack of understanding. Please study your own Bible and come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
