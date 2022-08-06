Without reservations, I can truly say the Book of Revelation (please observe without the “s”) is one of my favorite books of the Bible. And after this brief study, I hope it will be one of your favs (for the Millennial reader) as well!
The whole of Revelation, chapter 21, and the first five verses of Revelation, chapter 22, relate to scenes beyond the judgment, and are descriptive of the happy and triumphant state of the redeemed church, when all its conflicts shall have ceased, and all its enemies shall have been destroyed. (Barnes’ Notes on the Whole Bible)
The King James Study Bible succinctly states that Chapters 21 and 22 are a description of the eternal state (following the Millennium and the final judgment), centering in the new Jerusalem as the eternal habitation of the saved (reference Hebrews 11:10; 12:22–24). The first heaven and the first earth are replaced by a new heaven and a new earth, predicted by Isaiah (see Isaiah 65:17; 66:22). The present universe will thus be cleansed from all the effects of sin (note II Peter 3:7, 10–13). Since there will be no more sea, the increased land space will be fully capable of handling large numbers of redeemed people from all ages. The New Jerusalem is fully described in 21:10 — 22:5. It is a holy city, totally separate from sin (also verses 8, 27; 22:15). It is being prepared (Greek, “hetoimaz,” see John 14:3) as the habitation of the bride of Christ (verse 9).
The effects of the post-Edenic curse (see Genesis 3:14–19) will be totally gone forever. God’s saints will serve him (reference 7:15) and reign with Him forever (note Daniel 7:18, 27). The greatest blessing of eternity is that they shall see his face (see Matthew 5:8; Hebrew 12:14). Though this is now impossible for an unglorified human being (note Exodus 33:20), it will occur in the eternal state.
Now speaks “He who sat on the throne.” To sit on the throne means that He has all power and guides all things according to His will and in that way achieves His aim. We cannot imagine how what is new will look like. You can compare that with a grain of wheat. If you look at it, you cannot imagine that an ear of wheat will grow out of it. Or when you look at a caterpillar, neither can you imagine that a butterfly will come out of it. Paul uses a number of images to clarify the difference between earthly and heavenly things (1 Corinthians 15:35-49), but our comprehension is too small to imagine all of it. However, we do know that all sad things are gone and “all things” will be new.
Note: With a slight paraphrase of the Kingscomments on the Whole Bible, the “new” expressed here is not new in contrast to the old only, rather it is new in the sense of something that has never existed, for nothing and nobody will ever grow old in the new creation. (Kingscomments on the Whole Bible)
The lasting spiritual water of which Jesus spoke (John 4:13, 14; 7:37, 38; also Isaiah 55:1, 2); him who thirsts. Heaven belongs to those who, knowing their souls are parched by sin, have earnestly sought the satisfaction of salvation and eternal life (reference Psalm 42:1, 2; Isaiah 55:1, 2; John 7:37, 38).
“He who overcomes” (reference 1 John 5:4, 5) — Applies to anyone who exercises saving faith in Jesus Christ. “Inherit” — The spiritual inheritance all believers will receive (1 Peter 1:4; also Matthew 25:23) is the fullness of the new creation (Romans 8:16, 17). (MacArthur) This is the essence of salvation — unending, intimate relationship with God himself (see John 17:3). For John, this is really what the heavenly city is all about. (Expositor Bible)
The promises of God, as real prophecies, in nature and in the development of life, as well as in those verbal prophecies of the Kingdom of God which hover above this life, have all aimed at that glorious consummation. Hence, the domain of the consummation is at the same time the domain of all fulfillments. The Kingdom of glory unfolds in three spheres, appearing (1) as the consummation and fulfillment of the Theocracy, or as the heavenly Jerusalem, the City of God (Revelation 21:9-21); (2) as the consummation and fulfillment of all the truth; and (3) as the consummation and fulfillment of all the prophecies of nature. (Lange)
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
