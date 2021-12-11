“Now John answered and said, ‘Master, we saw someone casting out demons in Your name, and we forbade him because he does not follow with us.’ But Jesus said to him, ‘Do not forbid him, for he who is not against us is on our side.’” — Luke 9:49-50 NKJV
It sounds childish, I know, but we must remember that this new way of doing ministry meant that all of the disciples were novices. They didn’t have experience to fall back on nor did they have elders in the faith to receive counsel from. They had to make decisions and judgment calls in cases like this on the fly, and they didn’t have a church policy manual, no copy of the by-laws, no constitution; they didn’t even have access to Wikipedia or Google. They were without a prefabricated template to guide their ministry formation. No wonder they made mistakes, right? They were barely more than infants in ministry, therefore it is to be expected for a toddler to get some scrapes and bruises while learning to walk.
So, what about us? We often miss the bullseye on this same target, but we should never miss the entire board. Yet we make this same mistake far too often.
If it looks different, sounds different, if it operates on a different schedule than ours, or if it is the result of an idea that didn’t originate with us … it’s probably not going to be ok with God. Let’s just save God the trouble and go ahead and forbid it … the sooner the better.
Of course you know that I’m being facetious.
We know that on other continents believers gather to worship in places very different than our traditional houses of worship. They sing songs often played to music that sounds very different than what you’re used to. They read scripture from a Bible written in their own language so that they can hear and understand the life-changing message of the gospel. To require them to be a carbon copy of us would totally circumvent the purpose of worship and would spiritually castrate all evangelistic efforts on our part.
Yet … we dismiss as not authentic, the efforts of Christians all around us, just because they do it different than we do. I’m not advocating a type of “anything goes” Christianity, but I am saying that we are often far too selective or discrediting when it comes to methods. There’s only one gospel, only one way to heaven, only one crucified Savior, and only one resurrected Son of God! But there are many ways to share the story, many ways to “compel” those on the outside to come in. Many ways to “love” people to Jesus. Isn’t that what we are supposed to show in this season by our gift giving? Love? Didn’t Jesus pray in John 17 that we be united as one?
What if your church family decided to give a Christmas gift to another church family (one that’s different from yours) the same way parents and children exchange gifts? Is that a strange idea? The best gift could be a commitment to pray for their success at advancing the kingdom. It may be strange to us, but perhaps we should just go ask our Father this question: Are they competitors or compadres?
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.