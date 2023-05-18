“But in the days of the voice of the seventh angel, when he shall begin to sound, the mystery of God should be finished, as he hath declared to his servants the prophets,” Revelation 10:7.
I certainly hope you have read last week’s article and may find it convenient to read it again as we begin this discussion. There is lots of debate as to when the book of Revelation was written, either around 96 AD or before 70 AD. I take the position that the book of Revelation was written before 70 AD for many reasons. Perhaps the main reason is because it makes the entire Bible make more sense and is in harmony with the teachings thereof.
The above verse states that the mystery of God has been completed or finished. In other words, the revelation of God through His Word has been completed. There will be no more revelation from God through inspired men or in any other form. Mystery means not knowing. God has now made known to man God’s plan of salvation, the Lord’s church which is His kingdom, some key points of the afterlife (heaven and hell), and God’s expectation for man in how man is to live faithfully toward God. This is the last dispensation of time, or the last age of the earth before judgment of the earth.
“Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you of the common salvation, it was necessary for me to write unto you, and exhort you that you should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the Saints,” Jude 3.
The faith (system of belief) has been delivered (spoken and now also the written word) to the saints; once delivered (it is completed and final). The complete Word of God has been revealed to man through the inspired Scriptures. We need no more revelation from God. We need to understand the message God has provided through the Scriptures.
“Charity never falleth: but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease: whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away. For we know in part, and we prophesy in part. But when that which is perfect is come, then that which is in part shall be done away,” 1 Corinthians 13:8-10.
The church at Corinth was during the infancy stage of Christianity and the establishment of the Church. This verse states that miraculous abilities were to cease as they would be no longer needed after that which is perfect has come. The written word is the perfect will of God. After this completion, there would be no need for tongues, they would cease, as also the case for miraculous prophesies and knowledge. The Holy Spirit had then directed the apostles and others in knowledge and speech, and directed the writings of the inspired Word.
“But whosoever looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed,” James 1:25.
The perfect law of liberty is God’s Word, the Bible. There are several passages that point this out, but one will suffice.
“All scripture is given by the inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: that the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works,” 2 Timothy 3:16-17.
The Scriptures can make a person perfect in the sight of God so therefore, the Scriptures are perfect. We are made perfect through our knowledge and practice of the faith produced through the Scriptures. Through our knowledge of the Scriptures, we no longer need the various gifts of the Holy Spirit. The Word is the product of the Holy Spirit, we had best pay heed to the message.
“And many other signs truly did Jesus in the presence of his disciples, which are not written in this book: but these are written, that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing you might have life through his name,” John 20:30-31.
This verse clarifies that the mystery has been revealed and written; and this written word produces faith. The miracles of Jesus are recorded for our benefit that we may believe. We don’t have to witness the life of Jesus in order to have faith. We don’t have to witness His death, burial and resurrection. The written word bears record of all of the life of Jesus and proof that He is the Messiah, the Son of God. I don’t need to see the resurrected Savior in person and to witness this event in order to have faith in Jesus. A multitude saw Jesus being crucified and put to death on the cross of Calvary. Over 500 were witnesses to His resurrection, 1 Corinthians 15:1-8.
Either we accept the testimony of His Word, or we reject them. Miracles of the gifts of the Holy Spirit are no longer needed to produce faith. These gifts ended in 70 AD at the destruction of Jerusalem. God no longer reveals His word to man through miraculous inspiration of the Holy Spirit; either directly or indirectly. God does not speak to us in any shape, form, or fashion today or at any time since the written word was completed. The complete word of God was finished before 70 AD at the time of the writing of Jude 3. God only speaks to us today through Jesus and His recorded word.
“God, who at sundry times and in divers manners spake in times past unto the fathers by the prophets, hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son, whom he hath appointed heir of all things, by whom also he made the worlds,” Hebrews 1:1-2.
We have that same message from God today that was revealed to the first century Christians. The church was established and mature Christians were also alive because of the knowledge of the mystery that had been revealed to them and of their understanding of this mystery. Those who maintain that the gifts of the Holy Spirit are present today lack Bible understanding and knowledge. Miracles were for the purpose of confirming the word, confirming that one was an apostle, and even confirming the church. We have the Word; it is confirmation of the legitimacy of the mystery of God.
Please come worship with us.
Thanks to Ira Goforth for a scripture suggestion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.