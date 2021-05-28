This past Sunday was that day that we celebrate Pentecost. The word Pentecost means 50, as in 50 days after the Passover and consequently the death of our Lord Jesus Christ. It was on Pentecost that Jesus, having ascended into Heaven, poured out His spirit on 120 of his disciples in Jerusalem and they spoke in tongues. We read about this in Acts chapter 2.
Now, the purpose for this was that there were Jews visiting Jerusalem from all over the world who had grown up outside of Judea and they spoke in a sundry of languages. On that fateful day, when the Holy Spirit was given, the Bible says they spoke with other tongues, that is, they spoke in different languages and they glorified God. This happened so that all those visiting in Jerusalem might see and hear and understand this phenomenon of God’s spirit being given, which was a prophecy and promise from the Old Testament.
After this, Peter addressed the people, and he preached the very first New Covenant sermon. Of which, he closed by saying that Jesus, whom they had crucified, was both Lord and Christ.
The hearers that day were cut to the heart and they asked, “Men and brethren, what shall we do?” (Acts 2:37).
Peter, with the 11 apostles, said, “Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.” (Acts 2:38).
After this, 3,000 souls were saved, and the church began to grow and flourish! Peter spoke with great boldness that day because He had been filled with the spirit. This also was a testimony that Christ was in him.
And we find other testimonies or evidence that the spirit of God is in a believer scattered throughout the pages of the New Testament. Not only is speaking in an unknown language evidence of the spirit, but also prophesying, preaching or testifying and glorifying God in one’s native tongue is presented as evidence. Operating in one of the spiritual gifts such as healing, prophecy, words of wisdom and so on is evidence of Christ’s spirit in us, too. Probably the most obvious signs of the spirit among Christians today is the fruit of the spirit. Another way of saying that would be the “result” of the spirit being in a person, which qualities are: Love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, and temperance.
The Holy Spirit is given to believers that we may edify one another, so that we may grow in grace and for sanctification. Sanctification is the process of which God makes us Holy.
The Spirit is also given as a sign of adoption, “for those who are led by the spirit, they are the sons of God” (Romans 8:14).
Further, He is given to lead and guide us into all truth and to convict of sin. Additionally, the Apostle Paul said, He was a down payment from God on our eternal life!
I want you to know that His spirit is for every believer. In times past in the Old Testament, only certain leaders were blessed with the indwelling of His spirit, but now, in the new and better covenant, all believers are made partakers. Perhaps the most paramount reason that God has given us His spirit is found in chapter 1 of the Book of Acts.
Jesus said, “But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.” (Acts 1:8).
Jesus says here to the apostles, and largely to all Christians that we will receive power, that is, authority, when we receive His spirit and for this purpose: To be His witnesses.
Now, born again, blood-bought, spirit-filled believer, let me ask, “Are you being His witness?”
You have been equipped to do so.
This is, without a doubt, the primary mission of the church. The mission of the church is not soup kitchens, handing out clothes, and so on. Although we ought to do those things as we love our neighbors, but the main goal of the Church is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. I understand that perhaps we use those other things as a catalyst to witness, but I am saying this today because many folks have gotten confused about this.
Listen, every day we can witness. Every day the Lord will fill your mouth with what you ought to say. Don’t be fearful, go forward with the boldness of Peter, which was due to the Holy Spirt, which you also have received, and preach the gospel to the lost! What are you doing with the fullness of God’s spirit that you have been given?
The Lord said through the Prophet Isaiah, “Ye are my witnesses, saith the Lord, and my servant whom I have chosen: that ye may know and believe me, and understand that I am he: before me there was no God formed, neither shall there be after me. I, even I, am the Lord; and beside me there is no saviour.” (Isaiah 43:10).
Saints, this is why God has equipped us with His spirit, so that we may go forth into the world and make this known; that there is no other God and no other savior than the Lord Jesus Christ! That He is the way, the truth and the life! All men have need of Him today.
Beloved, this is your destiny and I think it’s time that we seriously get a higher view of Jesus’ church and our calling in our minds! We are a part of the greatest movement this world will ever see. Jesus’ kingdom is already in the earth through His church, and like Daniel said, His kingdom will expand until it fills the whole earth. Every enemy will be subdued and be made the footstool of Jesus Christ! Every knee will bow and every tongue will confess that Jesus is Lord! And the Lord has affectionately called us to share in this work with Him. Isn’t that incredible?!
Saints, I implore you. Let’s go out today, this week, and every day and be witness of the great things that Jesus’ gospel has done in our lives! The time is far spent and the Lord’s second coming is nigh. Many people will be cast into unquenchable fire, but the Lord’s desire is that all should come to repentance.
Therefore, beloved: Let’s carry the banner of the Gospel message wherever we go and in whatever we do. Let us stand in these last days and witness of the Lord Jesus Christ! Please, consider these things. Consider your witness. Are we really doing all we can do as the hands and feet of Christ? Are we standing as His witnesses in the earth? If not the church, then who?
If we are truly Jesus’ disciples, then we will have love for the lost sinner. And if we truly love, then we will impart the lifesaving words of the Gospel. We read of Peter’s Pentecost, how that 3,000 were saved. Listen, we may not have 3,000 saved at once when we witness, but one sinner you lead to repentance in the earth is worth a host of angels rejoicing in heaven!
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
