“For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope.” Romans 15:4
“Now all these things happened unto them for ensamples: and they are written for our admonition, upon whom the ends of the world are come.” 1 Corinthians 10:11
“Wherefore the law was our schoolmaster to bring us unto Christ, that we might be justified by faith.” Galatians 3:24
The above three verses teach the importance of knowing our past. Yes, the Old Testament is part of our past as we study the history of God’s chosen people. There are many lessons of life we learn from past history, also we gain knowledge of God’s power, knowledge, wisdom. God is omnipresent, all-powerful, has all knowledge. We also can learn how to conduct ourselves before God, worship God and how we are to live our lives in order to be acceptable before him.
There would be a great void in Christianity without understanding the Old Testament.
Of course, we are not under the Law of Moses today, “Wherefore, my brethren, ye also are become dead to the law by the body of Christ; that ye should be married to another, even to him who is raised from the dead, that we should bring forth fruit unto God.” Romans 7:4
We do not live under the sacrificial laws and the ceremonial laws of the Old Testament. There is an underlying moral code that has reemphases in the New Testament by Christ and the apostles. In fact, Christ carried many of these moral codes to a new high. Like if you look upon a woman to lust after her, you have committed adultery with her. Also, if you hate a person, you are guilty of murder. So, Christ raises the moral standard for us as Christians.
Without knowledge of the Old Testament, we would not know where man came from. We may believe anything taught to us (some do anyway). Without knowing of God’s creation of man, we may believe in evolution. Can you imagine this ridiculous theory that is being sold to man with no true scientific proof. This is a false science based upon a false premises. It is a theory (not fact) produced by non-believers in God. Some now are trying to sell the idea that we are aliens planted here from Mars or some other planet or solar system. Again, this is a theory (no fact) and cannot be proven by science. Man is trying to discredit the creation of God in any way possible.
As we do look at God’s creation as recorded by Moses, who wrote the first five books of the Bible around 1400 BC, we look at the order of creation. The first thing God created is light, the thing necessary for life, plant and animal life. On the second day, God separated the waters making the clouds above and waters of oceans below. On the third day, God created dry land and plant life in water and on the land. On the fourth day, the sun and moon are created to make day and night and the four seasons that we now enjoy. On the fifth day, God created all the birds of the air and fish of the sea, even the great whales. On the sixth day, God created the beast of the field and everything that craws upon the earth. Then God created man and woman. The amazing thing is that evolution follows this same order as evolving into higher forms of life. Of course, evolution came about in our time from Darwin in the mid 1800s. This is over 3,000 years after the writings of Moses. Perhaps Darwin learned something by reading of God’s creation then used that to create his own version of how man arrived on earth.
By reading the Old Testament, we learn of the fall of man from the grace of God as man is kicked out of the Garden of Eden and begins to die physically. Death is now passed on to all of mankind. God introduces a plan to redeem man in Genesis 3:14-15. From this point on, Satan keeps trying to interfere with God’s plan. Man becomes more and more evil until it is not tolerated by God and the earth is destroyed by water. Everything that breathes air is destroyed from the land. God does spare a righteous man, Noah, with his family of eight total souls.
God gives a promise to Abraham in Genesis 12:1-3 that God will bless him and make him into a great nation and that all nations of the earth would be blessed because of the seed of Abraham. Then the Bible records for us the actual occurrence of this coming to pass. The Hebrews do become a great nation. They go into captivity for 430 years then are led out of bondage by Moses and are given the Law of Moses in order to serve God. The children go through cycles over and over again. They go through a cycle of faithfulness for some years, then some years of not being so faithful, then we have periods of persecutions, trials, plagues, and capture, then last, they cry out to God in desperation for help. God hears them and delivers them for them to start the process over again. The children of Israel go from the leadership of Moses to Joshua and then to other judges to lead them. They also have during much of this time prophets of God to teach the people. Then kings are desired by the people against the will of God, but God allows it to happen. The 12 tribes are united under the first three kings, Saul, David, and Solomon. But due to high taxation, the nation is split into 10 tribes of the north called Israel and two tribes to the south called Judea. They both eventually worship Baal and other types of idolatry and are sold by God into captivity. The temple is destroyed but later rebuilt by a faithful remnant that is allowed back from the land of captivity. The people remain faithful for a period of time then forsake the Lord again and the temple is destroyed again when Alexander the Great conquers the city of Jerusalem. Swine are offered in sacrifice to God in mockery. Then later, other groups of people come in to do more destruction to the city of Jerusalem.
Herod is in the process of rebuilding this temple at the birth of Christ and the beginning of the New Testament. This is the temple that Jesus went to in order to offer his sacrifices and to teach.
