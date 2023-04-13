Steven, your brother in tribulation and a follower of Jesus Christ. To the church in Athens city, McMinn and Monroe counties: Grace and peace to you from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
Beloved, I have heard from many of you how grateful you were for my last letter. Your love and affection towards me are returned seven-fold as I have you in my heart and prayers continually; always lifting you up to our awesome God, who is mighty to save.
I write to you again, brothers and sisters, so that you no longer remain as babes in the faith, but that you may grow up into maturity as you yield to Christ, who performs His good work in us until the day of His coming.
I am concerned for Christ’s church in America, as we have allowed so many un-biblical teachings to creep in unaware. These teachings, which come from the unqualified, have led to doctrinal error, which I seek to correct in us with all patience and fervent charity. There are two I will address with you in this letter.
The first issue concerns the work of the Holy Spirit.
Often, we might hear others or ourselves speak, by our tradition, “The Spirit is moving" or "The Spirit really moved today."
What is usually meant by this is that, collectively, the group had an emotional experience or response. Beloved, there is nothing wrong with emotions; it's a part of our human condition, and how could one not be emotional while recognizing our sinfulness and need for Him and then realizing His goodness and love towards us? However, I do believe that we are in error if we conflate a perfectly normal human response of emotion to the Spirit. I believe the Holy Spirit “moves” in these ways:
1. He testifies of the truth, that is, Jesus Christ and invokes faith in a person. (John 15:26, 1 Corinthians 2:12-14)
2. He convicts the world of sin, unto true repentance. (John 16:8)
3. He empowers the believer to be a witness for Jesus Christ. (Acts 1:8)
4. He (by filling the believer) produces fruit unto the praise and glory of Jesus Christ (Love, Joy, Peace, Longsuffering, Kindness, Goodness, Faithfulness, Gentleness, and Self-Control). (Galatians 5:22-23)
We understand, therefore, saints, that when the Holy Spirit moves, it’s not because we had an emotional response in the worship gathering. Rather, it is when a sinner believes the Gospel and repents of sin, a believer recognizes his mistakes and asks God to help him do better, when a believer shares the Gospel, or when a believer lives like Jesus.
The second subject is that of “revival”; this verily goes together with the first. Firstly, let us consider “What is revival?” I do not believe that revival is a group of Christians who choose to gather for an extended period of worshipping and so on. Wherefore does a believer need to be revived. After we have been made to sit in heavenly places with Christ, are we then lowered back down? We are either risen with Christ or we are not. We are either dead to sin and alive to God or not. Wherefore is there to be revived, my brothers and sisters? Think theologically about this and not with your feelings or tradition.
To be revived means something that is dead being brought back to life. Does Christ continually suffer and die over and over so that we may die, revive, die, revive? God forbid. Christ has died once and for all for sin and is alive forever more! (Romans 6:10, Revelation 1:8).
The Apostle Paul makes the case in his letter to the Romans (read 7:5-14, 8:1-11) that the law of God was given so that we might know and recognize sin. Moreover, that sin is unrighteousness and evil and it brings both physical and spiritual death. However, there is no condemnation to those who are in Christ, for we have died along with Him; to sin and to the law through our repentance and baptism (by faith) and risen up to walk in the newness of LIFE (being unified with Him). To further evidence this, Paul also says that since we have been united in His death, we also shall be in the likeness of His resurrection, for if we have died with Christ, we believe that we also SHALL LIVE WITH HIM, knowing that Christ, having been raised from the dead, dies no more. (See Romans 6:4-9). If Christ dies no more and we live with Him, how then can it be that a “living” person can be revived?
Therefore, revival is not for a believer, because God is not wishy washy with His grace and promises. We must understand that revival is for those who are dead in sin, to be revived with new life in Jesus Christ. I would submit to you that true revival is when we see faith and repentance sweeping across several unbelievers and sinners at once. We see real revival in Acts 2 when 3,000 believe Peter’s preaching and are baptized. We see it again when Samaria believes and repents in chapter 8, then again in chapter 10 with Cornelius’ household’s salvation.
Now, let me offer this: We as believers may mess up from time to time and we may even become lax in our relationship with God due to various reasons. That does not mean we need some big emotional experience, or to stay in a church building/gathering for seven days and nights, or to prove to God our worth by our works. Jesus has already paid it all, finished the work, and raised us to life without interruption. God has already demonstrated His love towards us in that, while we were still sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8) Do you not think, in God’s great foreknowledge, He knew our failures, mistakes, and missteps after our conversion, prior to sending Christ to the cross? Indeed, He knew, but His grace is sufficient. Let us also be reminded that we may not go on purposely sinning, with no remorse, simply because His grace abounds. God forbid! There is a difference in mistakes and a life of continual, willful, unremorseful sin.
Beloved, on these two subjects, you now know the spirit of truth and the spirit of error, in accordance with that which has already been established and written by Christ’s Holy Apostles. I pray that you meditate upon my words to you and be filled with the Spirit of Truth. The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.
