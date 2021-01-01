Called to Proclaim
“And there went out a fame of him through all the region” — Now that he was come, the fame of the miracles which he had performed in Jerusalem at the Passover, and in Judea during the course of his ministry there, spread the more through Galilee: For at this time he had done only one miracle there, namely, the turning of water into wine (reference John 2:1-11).
“And he taught in their synagogues” — He spent a considerable time in Galilee preaching, for the most part in their synagogues, particularly on the sabbath days, when there was the greatest attendance of people.
“Being glorified of all” (verse 15) — The effect of this first exercise of his ministry in Galilee was that the excellence of the doctrines which he taught and the greatness of the miracles which he wrought caused all the people to admire and applaud him exceedingly. But neither their accolades nor the outward calm which he enjoyed would continue for long. (Benson)
“And as his custom was, he went into the synagogue,” — Although, by now, the synagogue had become loaded with ceremonies of human invention. The manners of those who met there were much corrupted by evil-hearted men. Jesus, along with his disciples, went to the synagogues as was the Jewish custom on the Sabbath to do so that he might “fulfill ‘the law’ and the prophets.”
“And stood up” — Showing, by so doing, that he had a desire to read the Scriptures to the congregation on which the book was given to him.
The reading of the Scriptures made an essential part of the Jewish public worship. Ironically, this office was not confined to those who were properly the ministers of religion. The rulers of the synagogue assigned it to such persons in the congregation as they knew were capable of it. Nay, they sometimes conferred the honor upon strangers, and incited them to give the people an exhortation on such subjects as were suggested by the passage read(see Acts 13:15). Thus, their now assigning it to Jesus was not contrary to the regulations of their worship. Perhaps the rulers, knowing the reports which went abroad of his miracles, and having heard of John the Baptist’s testimony concerning him, were curious to hear him read and expound the Scriptures and the rather, because it was well known in Nazareth that he had not had the advantage of a learned education. And, as the Hebrew was now a dead language, and Jesus had not been taught to read, his actually reading, and with such facility, the original Hebrew Scriptures, as well as his expounding them, was a clear proof of his divine inspiration, and must have greatly astonished every intelligent and considerate person present.
We are told that when our Lord had finished His sermon at Nazareth, His hearers “bore Him witness, and wondered at the gracious words which proceeded out of His mouth.”
They could not find any flaw in the exposition of Scripture they had heard. They could not deny the beauty of the well-chosen language to which they had listened.
“Never man spoke like this man.”
But their hearts were utterly unmoved and unaffected. They were even full of envy and enmity against the Preacher. In short, there seems to have been no effect produced on them except a little temporary feeling of admiration. (Ryle)
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
