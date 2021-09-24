There are many reasons why people give to the church and many reasons why people cease to give. Some give as a means of boasting as to make themselves look good before others. They may say “look at how much I give.” They want recognition that others would acknowledge their generosity. Others who use their giving seek some control over a congregation. They want to influence the decision making process to fit their desires or needs. Some may want to build a gym for example, but will only give very limited funds unless it is agreed upon. Then they really give more than generously to get this built. Nothing may be wrong with the giving part of this, but when you give so as to control or to be recognized by others, this makes it wrong. We are thankful for those who always give in honor and praise to God.
Jesus said, “Take heed that you do not do your charitable deeds before men, to be seen by them. Otherwise you have no reward from your Father in heaven. Therefore, when you do a charitable deed, do not sound a trumpet before you as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may have glory from men. Assuredly they have their reward. But when you do a charitable deed, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, that your charitable deed may be in secret; and your Father who sees you in secret will Himself reward you openly,” (NKJV), Matthew 6:1-4.
It is commanded that we give support to the church. How else can we function in the physical world? How can we do any number of things that are done in the name of Christ unless we give of our time and finances? Giving was a common practice of the New Testament church. Not as seed money as we hear so much about these days on television. I know of no one who reaped an abundance in their finances as to become wealthy, or for that matter, any better off financially than before they gave. They trusted in the Lord to provide their needs. They gave because there was a need. They could be of benefit to others who desperately needed assistance. No one got wealthy off of Christianity and their giving. Some gave out of their poverty and still were poor. Now God does give back, but not necessarily financially. God gives back with health in order to go out and earn money. God may bless you with a good job or business. God gives back in blessing us in many ways and yes, I will acknowledge that he does give back even financially. The point is that when our motivation to give is covetousness or greed, then how we can expect to be blessed by God. Our hearts of love need to be our motivation before God and we must have a love for the church and for individuals whom we may help. If we could care less about any of this and just give because of our greed, then it becomes acceptable to God.
“On the first day of the week, let each one of you lay something aside, storing up as he may prosper, that there be no collections when I come,” (NKJV), I Corinthians 16:2.
“For if there is first a willing mind, it is accepted according to what one has, and not according to what he does not have.” II Corinthians 8:12
“But this I say: He who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully. So let each one give as purposes in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity; for God loves a cheerful giver,” (NKJV), II Corinthians 9:6-7.
God does not need your money nor does He want your money. God owns everything already. God wants your heart. That is what all this is all about. We are told that where your treasure is there will be your heart also. In other words, you put your money where your heart is. For example, if you love fishing, you may put quite a bit of money into that hobby of yours. You may purchase a big new bass boat and nothing may be wrong with that; but if you purchase the boat at the expense of giving to the church, it may become your idol and money pit. If you can do both, purchase a boat and give appropriately to the church, that’s fine. You put your money where your heart is. Like if you are involved with your children in baseball, you may spend a great deal of money on your child. Making sure they have the best uniform your money can buy with shoes and sports equipment that is needed. You think nothing of the expense. However, when it comes to the church, you are hesitant to give or perhaps come up short on giving because you have already spent your money on your bass boat and on your child’s sporting needs.
We don’t hesitate when it is something we want to do like eat at a fine restaurant, or to spend for our own desires and pleasures. That brings us back to giving to God out of greed and expectations from God. Again I ask, how can we expect to receive blessings from God when we give out of our greed with expectations of receiving 10 times or perhaps 100 times what we give? This is not a biblical teaching. We should give as God has blessed us. We give as we see need for others. We give to support the work of the church. We give because of our love for God and mankind. We give in praise and glory to God. God wants your heart first. If God has our heart, He also will have our money glorifying Him.
Jesus gave the example of the poor widow who gave two mites, Mark 12:43-44. This was a very small quantity of money, but Jesus says that she gave more than the wealthier ones did. She gave out her poverty, they gave out of their abundance. Giving is serious. We do as individuals praise God through our giving. Let’s strive to make sure our heart is in our giving. Please come worship with us. You will be welcomed.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.