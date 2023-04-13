I enjoy social media as much as anyone (I guess), but I don’t enjoy the outrage.
I initially got on Facebook to share pictures of my kids with my parents and family. With all of us scattered across the country (at the time my parents were on the coast of Virginia, my brother was living in Kentucky, my sister in Arizona, and I was in Tennessee), this seemed the best way to take advantage of the new digital camera technology and keep everyone updated with all the minor accomplishments or milestones in the lives of my precious daughters. My siblings did the same and eventually my parents got into the act, as well.
My introduction to social media is something I remember fondly. Oh sure, I ran into plenty of folks pretending to be someone else or trying to trick people. But for the most part, I ignored them and stuck to my family and friends.
Times have changed for both me and my friends on social media. I’ve since lost my parents, my kids are grown (and some of them have kids of their own), and my friends, well, some of my friends have been polarized by the narratives pushed on social media.
But who defines the narrative? Who sets the bounds of the argument? Why is so much of what I see posted as an “us versus them” discussion?
“One or the other, you must choose.”
Why do you assume the basis for their argument is true? Then I realized this happens in day-to-day life, as well as in social media.
Let me give you some examples. The first one occurred amongst like-minded Christian believers; it was a group of men with whom I often enjoy a Friday lunch.
I could tell one of the men wanted to ask a serious question and began with the statement, “You know the line between grace and law is thin …”
I stopped him before he could continue; why should I buy that premise? Who said the line between grace and law is thin?
He looked shocked and confused that I had stopped him in mid thought. Those around him were caught off guard, as well. But why was he defining the next thoughts with this opening line? If I don’t agree with the opening line, why should I let him continue? He eventually got to his question, but my challenge forced him to approach it with a different tack.
Another example has to do with recent events in the Tennessee legislature.
Or, as many people have posted on Facebook, “I stand with the Tennessee three.”
I believe we, as a society, have been baited into a false argument. Or maybe I should say many have been choosing one of two sides where neither is real.
It was a Facebook friend’s post that prompted this column.
He was one who had posted, “I stand with the Tennessee three.”
He is younger, about the age of my daughters, so I was hoping in his writing I could understand his position. He was very eloquent, but, unfortunately, his conclusion was flawed. His whole approach framed the discussion within the confines of guns or children; it must be one or the other. However, life is never so binary.
Why do we allow others to lead us into arguments that only have one of two conclusions? Life is more nuanced than that. It’s never black or white, it’s usually a shade of gray.
Please don’t misunderstand me, I’m not talking about the promises of God or whether or not God wants to do good things in your life.
The promises of God are sure: “For all the promises of God in him (Jesus) are yea, and in him Amen, unto the glory of God by us” (2 Corinthians 1:20).
If you ask me about God’s desire to fulfill His promise in your life, that’s binary, it’s black and white, it’s yes, and amen.
But I’m not writing about the promises of God today; I’m writing about an issue that has gripped our nation and our churches. It’s a divisive spirit that would pit us against each other, that would separate us over trivialities. Especially when there is so much on which we agree.
Maybe I should write my concern this way. People aren’t being taught how to think, they’re being taught what to think.
There is a proverb that says, “He that answers a matter before he hears it, it is folly and shame unto him” (Proverbs 18:13 [MEV]).
However, it seems many go into a discussion without ever hearing both sides, much less completely one. They will choose a side based on a 30-second sound bite.
That chapter in Proverbs continues, “He who is first in his own cause seems just, but his neighbor comes and searches him” (Proverbs 18:17 [MEV]).
Another version renders it this way, “There are two sides to every story. The first one to speak sounds true until you hear the other side and they set the record straight” (Proverbs 18:17 [TPT]).
It’s easy to pick sides in a debate when we want to agree with one position or the other. But what about when the choices are not clear? What if both sides dabble in truth and misinformation? What if they’re only presenting what they want you to hear or know?
And might I point out, it seems anyone could be guilty of this: They only tell you the facts they want you to know, not the inconvenient truths. A preacher will try it when they want your money. A politician will do it when they want your votes. And an activist will do it when they want your outrage.
What is my message for you today, Dear Reader? Learn how to tune out the voices of this world. Spend time alone with the Holy Spirit and your Bible. Learn how to hear from God for yourself. And then you’ll have faith to do God’s will.
