When I was in junior high, I got my best Christmas present ever. It was a cassette and CD player combo, and I spent hours laying on the floor of my room wrapped in teen angst, listening to the same songs over and over with those ungainly controls.
Pressing “cachunk” to rewind; “cachunk,” play. Pressing “tap tap tap" until the neon display showed the track number.
Because I was in junior high, I would constantly search to find the one song that seemed to hold all of how I was feeling and I would listen to that song again and again until it dissolved. That’s an age when life feels too big and everything feels so much. I was making a study of something I thought was beautiful and hard, trying to ground enormous feelings into one expression and find connection and understanding.
In adulthood, too, we have our own versions of this. We make little studies: Of our lovers' faces and our children’s toes and those good friendship moments and the way that unwritten recipe tastes, all trying to memorialize. It’s why we take pictures, why we write or read poems. If we are well, brave, and supported, we might find the strength to make a study of the bad and hard as well as the beautiful. We dare to look at the ruins of the kitchen after the tornado passed through, to sift for unbroken dishes. We breathe deep and behold the surgical scar, reckon with the new limits of energy or movement. We finally go through their closets after they’re gone or find the courage to tell the whole story of what happened to us.
When we pause and process not just the good but also the hard, it is not to romanticize suffering. The faith we profess in the God and Father and source of life, cannot depict a being who inflicts harm upon us for some greater good or for punishment. Yet there are moments of uncertainty and brokenness in this life, when all we can do is pause, breathe a prayer, and take stock of all that has happened. That moment takes place again and again in the stories of the first appearances of the resurrected Christ. We particularly find this in Luke 24, when two friends of Jesus are traveling to Emmaus on resurrection day, trying to make sense of the horrors and strangeness of the last few days.
Their story offers us connection, grounding, and wisdom for those moments when we find ourselves being drawn to capture a moment, to ponder what we have lived, to sit with joy and sorrow. Their story shows that life doesn’t always allow us to put everything on pause. Sometimes, if we’re going to ponder and process, it has to happen on the go. Even in the busyness, even when it’s an imperfect moment or there is far too much to do, our spirits call out for attention, our emotions beg to be felt, and the deep soul work can happen.
As they travel, they also remind us of the pattern of Jesus’s disciples: Go two-by-two. The journey of healing and processing is not best embarked on alone, but with trusted companions. When we share the tenderest moments with another, we find a spaciousness in our hurt and hope. It’s the old proverb: “Shared joy is double joy; Shared sorrow is half a sorrow.”
Then, of course, there’s the matter of Jesus joining them on the road. What he brings to the conversation is invaluable for healing and meaning-making: The gift of context.
“Beginning with Moses and all the prophets, he interpreted to them the things about himself in all the scriptures.”
Jesus helps to situate the story they are currently living in the longer narrative of how God has been at work in the world. When they remember what came before, they can see all the ways that hope has come in hopeless places, all the times that love has triumphed in spite of the odds.
Fitting our present moment into its rightful place in the bigger story doesn’t solve our problems or vanish our hurt, but the larger story gives us a new perspective on the present moment. It helps us remember that we do believe in hope even if we can’t feel it right now, that the joy of life is even lovelier and more complex than any one moment can hold, and of all the ways that transformation has come before when it seemed impossible.
On the Emmaus Road, we see the beauty in taking time to ponder pray with life’s most beautiful, strange, and difficult moments. We are reminded the importance of friendship and bearing witness to one another, and we see that walking with Jesus ties our lives into the larger story of God’s freedom and love.
