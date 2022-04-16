“Therefore if there is any consolation in Christ, if any comfort of love, if any fellowship of the Spirit, if any affection and mercy, fulfill my joy by being like-minded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind. Let nothing be done through selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than himself.” Philippians 2:1-3 (NKJV)
I remember a very popular TV commercial from my younger days that featured a choir. They were definitely advertising a product, but they connected the product to something that everybody was in favor of. See if you remember it from this chorus …
I’d like to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony,
I’d like to buy the world a Coke
And keep it company. It’s the real thing.
I remember the feeling, almost an aura that permeated the TV screen. Who doesn’t like Coke and who couldn’t go for some peace and harmony in this this world?
The three verses that we are considering today are also promoting something that we all need and connecting it to something that we all love.
Take verse two: be like minded, of one mind, having the same love.
Then verse three finished the how-to instructions with: don’t do things with a selfish ambition or conceit. And just to make sure that it’s clear, God added: do things in lowliness of mind (humility) and be sure to put others ahead of yourself.
Consider this, if personal pride (the bad kind) were to be removed from everyone’s daily life, unity would be much more achievable.
Here’s where I need to make a distinction just to be sure that we are on the same page. This distinction may not be the deepest theological interpretation ever but it sure is accurate, and easy to understand regardless of your age. Ready? Here it is folks. UNISON and UNITY are not the same thing. Remember that.
Unison is when everybody is doing the same thing. Dictators demand unison. Prison wardens demand unison.
Unity, however, does not mean that everyone is doing the same thing, but that everyone is working together in harmony to achieve the same goal. In a sense, the Marines exhibit unity. Your local little league coach coaches for unity. Not every player does the same thing, but when they all do their different job together as a team, that means the coach will be pleased (and they may win a few more games).
Right about now your thinking, “he didn’t even mention verse one.”
Well, if you did, you were a little too quick on the trigger.
Verse one is the “why?” for verses two and three. Read it once more … slower this time … pause and consider each independent thought.
“Therefore if there is any consolation in Christ, if any comfort of love, if any fellowship of the Spirit, if any affection and mercy,”
How about it? What is your answer? Is there any consolation in Christ? Is there any comfort of love in Christ?
Then comes the clincher. Is there any fellowship of the Spirit? Is there any affection and mercy?
The English word here, consolation, in greek is the word parakēsis or paraclete. And for the word fellowship, we find the greek word koinōnia.
The paraclete references the messenger while koinōnia should refer to every born again child of God.
Here’s the summary. Verse 2 and 3 point directly at us while verse 1 points to Christ. If you go back and read it real slow, you will agree with me when I say … knowing what to do isn’t enough, we must know the One who qualifies and equips us. His death on the cross and resurrection from the tomb is what this Easter season is really about. It validates Him and His love for you and me.
Remember these days for what they really are. Why? Because that’s where the love is!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.