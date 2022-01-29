“Now I say that the heir, as long as he is a child, does not differ at all from a slave, though he is master of all,” Galatians 4:1 (NKJV)
Knowing who you are requires more than a government ID with your name and picture on it. If that’s all you have, you know your name, but does it really tell you who you are?
I heard about a man at an overcrowded airport, trying to get home for the holidays. Due to a blizzard, there were many flight cancellations at many airports. This man was in a very long line, hoping to change his canceled flight to one that might get him home on time.
The rapid patting of his foot on the floor along with his frequent audible sigh and rolling of his eyes were clear indicators that he was growing very impatient.
Finally he stepped out of line, passed scores of people and slammed his fist on the counter and with a strong voice asked, “Do you know who I am?”
The employee picked up the phone and said to the other person on the line, “I need assistance at gate 19. There’s a man here who doesn’t know who he is.”
The verse under consideration today speaks of truth that is unrealized simply because of naiveté or immaturity. Let’s read it again …
“Now I say that the heir, as long as he is a child, does not differ at all from a slave, though he is master of all.”
Wouldn’t it be tragic to live as a slave just because you didn’t know you were an heir? What a waste to be ignorant of the fact that you have access to all you could ever need, but since you are clueless, you live as a slave.
I read of a man who was sitting just outside the gate leading to the White House. A young boy approached and the gate was opened to allow him in. This boy asked the gentleman his name and found out that he really wanted to talk to President Lincoln.
After listening to the fellow talk about his need to speak to the president, the boy motioned for him to follow him into the White House. The boy led this fellow to an office that had the door closed with a guard standing by it. As the boy granted the doorknob and started in, he said to the man, the President will be glad to meet you and listen to what you have to say. They stepped through the doorway and found the President at work behind his desk.
President Lincoln looked up at the boy and said, “My son, who’s that you’ve got with you?”
The lesson here is simple. If your identity is found in a relationship with Christ, you are an heir of God. On your own, you will be stuck outside the gate without access to the Heavenly Father. Once you realize who you are in Christ, you will learn that you have access to God because of your relationship with His Son.
The Old Testament law convicts you. It declares that you are unholy and sinful. You are denied the privileges and access of an heir, but, through the shed blood of Jesus, you are an heir. You can come before the Father because of your kinship to the Son. You aren’t a slave, you are an heir. Don’t you think it’s time to start living like it?
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
